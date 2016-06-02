Pumpkin Pie Chia-Seed Pudding

© Sarah Bolla
This chia seed pudding has all the spices of a delicious pumpkin pie; top it with chopped pecans and pepita seeds for a nice crunch. Slideshow: More Pudding Recipes
How to Make It
Step 1
In a medium bowl, whisk to combine the almond milk, pumpkin puree, maple syrup, vanilla extract, and chia seeds. Add the cinnamon, nutmeg, ginger, and salt to the bowl and stir to combine. Refrigerate until thick and pudding-like, about 2 to 3 hours.
Step 2
To serve, spoon the pudding into bowls. Top with pecans, pepita seeds, and cinnamon.
Make Ahead
The chia seed pudding can be made in advance and stored in an airtight container up to 4 days.
