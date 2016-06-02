Pumpkin Pie Chia-Seed Pudding
© Sarah Bolla
Active Time
10 MIN
Total Time
2 HR 10 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Sarah Bolla
November 2014

This chia seed pudding has all the spices of a delicious pumpkin pie; top it with chopped pecans and pepita seeds for a nice crunch. Slideshow: More Pudding Recipes

Ingredients

  • 2 1/4 cups almond milk
  • 1 cup pumpkin purée
  • 3 tablespoons maple syrup
  • 1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract
  • 5 tablespoons chia seeds
  • 2 teaspoons ground cinnamon plus 1/4 teaspoon for sprinkling
  • 1/4 teaspoon ground nutmeg
  • 1/8 teaspoon ground ginger
  • 1/8 teaspoon Kosher salt
  • 1/4 cup pecans, halved
  • 2 tablespoons pepita seeds

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a medium bowl, whisk to combine the almond milk, pumpkin puree, maple syrup, vanilla extract, and chia seeds. Add the cinnamon, nutmeg, ginger, and salt to the bowl and stir to combine. Refrigerate until thick and pudding-like, about 2 to 3 hours.

Step 2    

To serve, spoon the pudding into bowls. Top with pecans, pepita seeds, and cinnamon.

Make Ahead

The chia seed pudding can be made in advance and stored in an airtight container up to 4 days.

