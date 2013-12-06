Pumpkin Pecan Tart

How to Make It

Step 1 In a food processor, pulse together the flour and sugar. Add the butter and pulse until the dough can be gathered into a ball. On a lightly floured work surface, roll the dough into a 9-inch log. Divide the log into a 5-inch piece for the sides of the shell and a 4-inch piece for the base. Pat the 4-inch piece into a 6-inch disk and wrap in plastic wrap. Wrap the 5-inch log separately. Refrigerate the dough until chilled, about 1 hour or overnight.

Step 2 On a lightly floured surface, roll the disk evenly into a 10-inch round. Press the dough into the base of a 10-inch springform pan. Divide the log of dough in half crosswise and roll each piece into a 13-inch rope. Fit the ropes into the pan around the base and join the ends to make one continuous rope of dough. With your fingers, evenly press the dough 2 inches up the sides of the pan, forming a seamless shell. Refrigerate the shell.

Step 3 Preheat the oven to 350°. Set a large heavy baking sheet on the lowest shelf of the oven to preheat.

Step 4 In a large bowl, whisk together the eggs, brown sugar, pumpkin puree, cinnamon, salt, nutmeg, cloves and ginger.

Step 5 In a large bowl, whisk together the eggs, brown sugar, corn syrup, butter, flour and salt.