Pumpkin Pecan Tart
Food & Wine
November 1996

At the Café Latte in St. Paul, Minnesota, Sherry Fahey makes a dessert that's like a pecan pie and pumpkin pie rolled into one. Beautiful Desserts

Ingredients

Shortbread Shell

  • 2 cups all-purpose flour
  • 2/3 cup confectioners' sugar
  • 2 sticks (1/2 pound) cold unsalted butter, cut into pieces

Pumpkin Filling

  • 3 large eggs
  • 1/3 cup light brown sugar
  • One 15-ounce can pumpkin puree (1 2/3 cups)
  • 1 teaspoon cinnamon
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon ground nutmeg
  • 1/4 teaspoon ground cloves
  • 1/4 teaspoon ground ginger

Pecan Topping

  • 3 large eggs
  • 1/2 cup light brown sugar
  • 3/4 cup light corn syrup
  • 2 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted
  • 2 teaspoons all-purpose flour
  • 1/8 teaspoon salt
  • 1 2/3 cups pecan halves (about 6 1/2 ounces)

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a food processor, pulse together the flour and sugar. Add the butter and pulse until the dough can be gathered into a ball. On a lightly floured work surface, roll the dough into a 9-inch log. Divide the log into a 5-inch piece for the sides of the shell and a 4-inch piece for the base. Pat the 4-inch piece into a 6-inch disk and wrap in plastic wrap. Wrap the 5-inch log separately. Refrigerate the dough until chilled, about 1 hour or overnight.

Step 2    

On a lightly floured surface, roll the disk evenly into a 10-inch round. Press the dough into the base of a 10-inch springform pan. Divide the log of dough in half crosswise and roll each piece into a 13-inch rope. Fit the ropes into the pan around the base and join the ends to make one continuous rope of dough. With your fingers, evenly press the dough 2 inches up the sides of the pan, forming a seamless shell. Refrigerate the shell.

Step 3    

Preheat the oven to 350°. Set a large heavy baking sheet on the lowest shelf of the oven to preheat.

Step 4    

In a large bowl, whisk together the eggs, brown sugar, pumpkin puree, cinnamon, salt, nutmeg, cloves and ginger.

Step 5    

In a large bowl, whisk together the eggs, brown sugar, corn syrup, butter, flour and salt.

Step 6    

Stir the pumpkin filling and pour it into the pastry shell; arrange the pecans on top. Stir the topping and pour it over the pecans. Bake the tart on the preheated baking sheet for 1 hour and 10 minutes. Cover loosely with foil and bake for about 15 minutes longer, or until the filling in the center looks set when you lift a pecan. Cool on a rack before serving.

Make Ahead

The tart can be refrigerated for up to 1 day.

