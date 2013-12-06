Pumpkin-Parmesan Toasts with Herb Pesto

How to Make It
Preheat the oven to 400°. On a baking sheet, toast the bread for about 12 minutes, or until lightly browned. Let cool. In a cake pan, toast the walnuts for 3 to 4 minutes, or until browned. Let cool.
Preheat the broiler. In a medium bowl, combine 1 cup of the Parmesan with the pumpkin puree and 1/2 teaspoon of the cumin. Season with salt and pepper.
In a food processor, pulse 1/2 cup of the Parmesan, the parsley, cilantro, oil, dill and walnuts until minced. Add the cayenne and the remaining 1/2 teaspoon of cumin and season with salt and pepper. Spread each toast with 1 heaping teaspoon of the pesto and top with 1 1/2 heaping teaspoons of the pumpkin mixture.
Arrange the toasts on a baking sheet and sprinkle with the remaining 2 tablespoons of Parmesan. Broil for 1 to 2 minutes, or until lightly browned on top. Serve warm or at room temperature.
