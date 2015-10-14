Pumpkin Parfaits

F&W’s Justin Chapple layers superspeedy pumpkin mousse with whipped mascarpone cream and crushed chocolate wafer cookies for his gorgeous, delicious parfaits. Slideshow: Thanksgiving Pumpkin Dessert Recipes
How to Make It
In a large bowl, using a hand mixer, beat the pumpkin puree with the pumpkin pie spice, salt, 2 cups of the mascarpone and 1 1/2 cups of the confectioners’ sugar until thick.
In another large bowl, beat the heavy cream with the remaining 2 cups of mascarpone and 1 cup of confectioners’ sugar until soft peaks form.
Spoon half of the pumpkin mixture into 12 glasses and top with half of the mascarpone mixture and half of the crushed wafers. Repeat the layering once more. Refrigerate the parfaits until well-chilled, at least 1 hour, before serving.
Review Body: I made this for a formal dinner that served 150 people and everyone really loved it. I served it as a small bite in 3 oz dessert cups and it was the perfect addition to the dessert tray. The store that normally carries the chocolate wafers was sold out, so I crushed up some Tam Tams and it was really good. A big hit in my book!
