Pumpkin Parfaits

Author Name: Melissa Matheson

Review Body: I made this for a formal dinner that served 150 people and everyone really loved it. I served it as a small bite in 3 oz dessert cups and it was the perfect addition to the dessert tray. The store that normally carries the chocolate wafers was sold out, so I crushed up some Tam Tams and it was really good. A big hit in my book!

Review Rating: 5

Date Published: 2016-12-05