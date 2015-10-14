Pumpkin Parfaits
© Christina Holmes
Active Time
45 MIN
Total Time
1 HR 45 MIN
Yield
Serves : 12
Justin Chapple
November 2015

F&W’s Justin Chapple layers superspeedy pumpkin mousse with whipped mascarpone cream and crushed chocolate wafer cookies for his gorgeous, delicious parfaits. Slideshow: Thanksgiving Pumpkin Dessert Recipes

Ingredients

  • Two 15-ounce cans pumpkin puree
  • 1 teaspoon pumpkin pie spice
  • 1/4 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 4 cups mascarpone cheese
  • 2 1/2 cups confectioners’ sugar
  • 2 cups heavy cream
  • 1 1/2 cups crushed chocolate wafer cookies (6 ounces)

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a large bowl, using a hand mixer, beat the pumpkin puree with the pumpkin pie spice, salt, 2 cups of the mascarpone and 1 1/2 cups of the confectioners’ sugar until thick.

Step 2    

In another large bowl, beat the heavy cream with the remaining 2 cups of mascarpone and 1 cup of confectioners’ sugar until soft peaks form.

Step 3    

Spoon half of the pumpkin mixture into 12 glasses and top with half of the mascarpone mixture and half of the crushed wafers. Repeat the layering once more. Refrigerate the parfaits until well-chilled, at least 1 hour, before serving.

Make Ahead

The parfaits can be refrigerated for up to 2 days.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up