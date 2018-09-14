Pumpkin Pancakes

Pumpkin butter adds a sweet and spicy flavor to these classic buttermilk pancakes, and a boost of moisture. Cooking them over moderately low heat ensures each pancake cooks through, and gets a perfect golden color with lightly crispy bite. Serve with extra pumpkin butter, or melted butter and drizzles of maple syrup.
How to Make It
In a small bowl, whisk together the all-purpose flour, baking powder, baking soda, and salt. In a medium bowl, whisk together the pumpkin butter with the buttermilk, sugar, 1 tablespoon melted butter, and eggs. Combine the flour mixture with the pumpkin mixture.
Heat a buttered griddle or nonstick skillet over moderately low heat. Ladle 1/3 cup batter per pancake onto the prepared griddle and cook until bubbles appear on surface and flip, cooking 5 to 8 minutes total. Repeat with remaining batter. Serve with pumpkin butter.