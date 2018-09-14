Pumpkin Pancakes
Abby Hocking
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
20 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Kelsey Youngman
October 2018

Pumpkin butter adds a sweet and spicy flavor to these classic buttermilk pancakes, and a boost of moisture. Cooking them over moderately low heat ensures each pancake cooks through, and gets a perfect golden color with lightly crispy bite. Serve with extra pumpkin butter, or melted butter and drizzles of maple syrup.

Ingredients

  • 1 1/4 cups all-purpose flour
  • 2 teaspoons baking powder
  • 1/4 teaspoon baking soda
  • 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1/2 cup pumpkin butter, plus more for serving
  • 1 1/2 cups buttermilk
  • 3 tablespoons granulated sugar
  • 1 tablespoon melted unsalted butter, plus more for greasing
  • 2 large eggs

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a small bowl, whisk together the all-purpose flour, baking powder, baking soda, and salt. In a medium bowl, whisk together the pumpkin butter with the buttermilk, sugar, 1 tablespoon melted butter, and eggs. Combine the flour mixture with the pumpkin mixture.

Step 2    

Heat a buttered griddle or nonstick skillet over moderately low heat. Ladle 1/3 cup batter per pancake onto the prepared griddle and cook until bubbles appear on surface and flip, cooking 5 to 8 minutes total. Repeat with remaining batter. Serve with pumpkin butter.

