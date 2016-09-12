Pumpkin Ooey-Gooey Bars with Brown Butter
Active Time
40 MIN
Total Time
1 HR 20 MIN
Yield
Serves : Makes one 9-by-13-inch pan of bars
Kelly Fields
October 2016

Kelly Fields of Willa Jean in New Orleans makes outstanding, next-level pumpkin bars with an amazing Valrhona Dulcey chocolate crust.

Ingredients

crust

  • Baking spray
  • 1 stick unsalted butter
  • 1 cup light brown sugar
  • 1 large egg
  • 1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract
  • 1 cup all-purpose flour
  • 1 cup finely chopped Valrhona Dulcey chocolate (see Note)

filling

  • One 8-ounce package cream cheese, at room temperature
  • 1 cup canned pure pumpkin puree
  • 3 large eggs
  • 1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract
  • 1 stick unsalted butter, melted and cooled
  • One 1-pound box confectioner's sugar
  • 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
  • 1/2 teaspoon ground allspice
  • 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

How to Make It

Step 1    Make the crust

Preheat the oven to 325°. Grease a 9-by-13-inch metal baking pan with baking spray. Line the bottom with parchment paper and grease it with baking spray. In a small saucepan, cook the butter over moderate heat until golden and nutty smelling, about 5 minutes. Pour the brown butter into a heatproof bowl, leaving behind the solids; let cool to room temperature (you should have 1/2 cup).

Step 2    

In a food processor, pulse the brown sugar with the brown butter until well blended, then blend in the egg and vanilla. Add the flour and pulse just until incorporated, then mix in the chopped chocolate. Press the dough evenly into the bottom of the prepared pan.

Step 3    make the filling

In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the paddle, beat the cream cheese at medium speed until creamy and smooth, about 2 minutes. Beat in the pumpkin puree until smooth. At medium-low speed, add the eggs one at a time, beating well between additions. Beat in the vanilla. Slowly beat in the melted butter. Add the confectioner's sugar, cinnamon, allspice and salt and beat just until incorporated.

Step 4    

Scrape the pumpkin batter into the crust and bake for about 40 minutes, until just set. Transfer to a rack and let cool completely. Cut into bars and serve.

Make Ahead

The bars can be refrigerated for up to 3 days. Serve lightly chilled.

Notes

Valrhona's Dulcey chocolate, a caramelized blond version of white chocolate, is luxuriously creamy and buttery.

