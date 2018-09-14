Pumpkin Mousse

Abby Hocking
With nutty, spicy flavor from the prepared pumpkin butter, this mousse comes together in minutes. Tang and body from the crème fraiche, and an airy, light texture from the whipped cream complete this super simple fall dessert. Serve with an extra dollop of whipped cream, or with some sugar cookies on the side.
How to Make It
Step
In a medium bowl, whisk the pumpkin butter into the crème fraiche. In a separate bowl, whip the heavy cream to stiff peaks. Gently fold the pumpkin mixture into the freshly whipped cream until combined. Spoon into ramekins and refrigerate for 30 minutes.