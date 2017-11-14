Pumpkin Layer Cake with Mascarpone Frosting

Author Name: ElizaBeth Clowes Review Body: This recipe is certainly a crowd pleaser! I used a 1/2 tsp of ground clove in addition to the recommended ginger and cinnamon quantities, and I think it could use even a little more spice (perhaps an addition 1/2 tsp of cinnamon and some nutmeg). The batter comes together quickly and bakes like a dream, and the mascarpone buttercream is delicious. The cake is moist, not too crumbly, and easy to frost. I garnished with some candied pepitas (tossed with brown sugar, salt, corn syrup, and a touch of oil and baked for ~10 min) and that was a nice addition. Review Rating: 5 Date Published: 2016-11-01

Author Name: @GreenCandy Review Body: Love this one! Delicious! Review Rating: Date Published: 2017-06-16

Author Name: Brandy M Review Body: Made this for an early Thanksgiving, exactly as instructed in the recipe, and we all loved it. Similar to others, I did find that I needed to pull the cake much earlier than 40 minutes baking time (like at 32 minutes), which just saved it from being too dry. It is possible that this is a variation of ovens. The frosting is an ample amount, and we were glad for that, because it is delicious. Review Rating: 5 Date Published: 2016-11-23

Author Name: Jennifer McIntire Review Body: When they say cake can be refrigerated for 3 days do they mean with or without frosting? Review Rating: Date Published: 2016-10-24

Author Name: GaryT55 Review Body: I went ahead and made this but used 2 teaspoons of cinnamon (Vietnamese/Saigon variety) and 1.5 teaspoons of ginger instead of tablespoons. It turned out nicely spiced at those levels. If anyone makes it with the original measurements, I would be interested in knowing how that turns out. Also, 1) the mascarpone butter cream frosting is dramatically good and easy to work with and 2) I checked my layers at 35 minutes and they were done (although my oven may be off a bit.) All in all, it's a keeper. Review Rating: 4 Date Published: 2016-10-24

Author Name: rparker069 Review Body: I made mine with 2/3 batch of frosting and still it came out just right for the cake. This was actually the very first time I made a cake out of smaller pans, and yet the height was really impressive. Love it! Review Rating: 5 Date Published: 2016-11-06

Author Name: GaryT55 Review Body: Hi, I'd like to try this, but are the measurements correct for the cinnamon and ginger? That looks like an awful lot. Review Rating: Date Published: 2016-10-22

Author Name: lisann28 Review Body: I didn't have round cake pans so I baked mine in a 9x13 and cut it in half & made a small rectangular cake. I wasn't sure how that would effect baking time so I checked at 25 minutes and found it to be completely done. I was so worried I missed something & was going to cut into it & find it undone, but it was cooked completely through. I also have a ton of extra frosting, I would definitely try to third that recipe if I did it again. I found this cake to be pretty dense, not in a bad way at all, but if you're looking for crumbly goodness this isn't the recipe for you. Review Rating: 5 Date Published: 2016-11-27