Pumpkin Hummus
Active Time
15 MIN
Total Time
15 MIN
Yield
Serves : Makes 3 cups
Justin Chapple
November 2015

Canned pumpkin dresses up classic hummus in this quick and easy recipe from F&W’s Justin Chapple. Slideshow: Party Dip Recipes

Ingredients

  • Two 15-ounce cans of chickpeas, drained and rinsed 
  • 1 cup pumpkin puree
  • 1/4 cup fresh lemon juice
  • 2 small garlic cloves
  • 1/4 teaspoon cayenne
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper
  • Pita chips or crudités, for serving

How to Make It

Step

In a food processor, combine the chickpeas with the pumpkin, lemon juice, garlic, cayenne and 1/3 cup of water and puree until smooth. Season the hummus with salt and pepper and serve with pita chips or crudités.

Make Ahead

The pumpkin hummus can be refrigerated for up to 3 days.

