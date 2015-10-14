© Christina Holmes
Canned pumpkin dresses up classic hummus in this quick and easy recipe from F&W’s Justin Chapple. Slideshow: Party Dip Recipes
How to Make It
Step
In a food processor, combine the chickpeas with the pumpkin, lemon juice, garlic, cayenne and 1/3 cup of water and puree until smooth. Season the hummus with salt and pepper and serve with pita chips or crudités.
Make Ahead
The pumpkin hummus can be refrigerated for up to 3 days.
