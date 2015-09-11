Pumpkin-Gingerbread with Lemony Cashew Cream

How to Make It

Step 1 In a blender, combine the soaked and drained cashews, almond milk, maple syrup, vanilla extract, lemon juice, and salt. Blend on high until very smooth, while scraping down the sides of the blender container half way through. With the speed on low, slowly drizzle in the melted coconut oil. Scrape the frosting into a fine mesh strainer set over a medium bowl. Strain the cashew cream through the sieve until smooth and fold in the lemon zest from 1 lemon. Cover the frosting with plastic wrap and place in the refrigerator for at least 1 hour.

Step 2 Preheat the oven to 350° and grease a 9' inch cake pan and set aside.

Step 3 Whisk together the all-purpose flour, whole wheat flour, baking powder, baking soda, cinnamon, and salt in a medium bowl and set aside.

Step 4 Place the pumpkin puree, coconut oil, molasses, brown sugar, egg, and grated ginger in a large bowl and whisk until smooth. Add the dry ingredients to the bowl and whisk to blend. Transfer the batter to the prepared pan and bake for 30 minutes until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean. Let cool slightly in the pan for 10 minutes. Invert onto a wire rack and let cool.