Pumpkin Cream Pie in a Chocolate Crust

Cookbook author Melissa Clark likes pumpkin pie, but she likes making it in new and unexpected ways. Here she bakes a silky pumpkin custard in a crispy chocolate cookie crust, then dollops the pie with a tangy crème fraîche topping. Slideshow: More Pie and Tart Recipes
How to Make It
Make the crust In a food processor, pulse the cookies until finely ground. Transfer to a medium bowl and add the butter and sugar. Mix until well combined, then press into a 9-inch metal pie plate. Refrigerate for 30 minutes.
Preheat the oven to 350°. Bake the crust for 8 to 10 minutes, until set. Transfer to a rack and let cool.
Make the filling In a large bowl, whisk the pumpkin puree with all of the remaining ingredients until smooth. Scrape the filling into the piecrust and bake for 50 minutes to 1 hour, until the filling is set but slightly jiggly in the center. Transfer to a rack and let cool completely.
Make the topping In a medium bowl, using a hand mixer, beat the crème fraîche with the cream and confectioners’ sugar until soft peaks form. Spoon the topping over the pie, garnish with chocolate curls and serve.
Make Ahead
Notes
To make chocolate curls, use a vegetable peeler to shave them right off of a large block of chocolate.
Author Name: SeaChef
Review Body: Great flavors! Had to end up baking it much, much longer, but managed not to burn it. I was using homemade pumpkin puree, which I think may have had more water in it than the canned version. The creme fraiche was nice, but if you want to save money, I think regular whipped cream would be just as lovely.
Review Rating: 5
Date Published: 2016-11-22
Author Name: Madison Butler
Review Body: My chocolate crust did not set up at all. Once I pulled the crust out of the oven, it had all melted and looked like a shallow pool of chocolate. Not sure what went wrong since I followed the recipe exactly. My sweet husband made a quick run to the store for a premade chocolate crust. Though I'm sure the homemade chocolate crust would have tasted better, the pie still turned out really well and was a hit at the Halloween party my school had. Making this for Thanksgiving but with a regular flaky pie crust.
Review Rating:
Date Published: 2016-11-24
Author Name: SofàBon
Review Body: I wasn't sure what to expect with this pie - was it going to have the texture of a banana cream pie or just a light pumpkin? It was almost a cross breed of the two and seriously addictive. I'm eating some as I write this. Used 1/2 chocolate wafers and 1/2 cinnamon cookies because that's all I could find. Followed directions exactly, and everything came out perfectly (however my filling baked in 40 minutes!) A breeze to assemble but keep a watchful eye (and nose!) during the oven stages as everyone's ovens are different. The creme fraiche whipped cream elevates the finished pie; brings the flavors together and makes it a touch more sophisticated. Not a deal breaker though if you're not into it - regular whip will do just fine. Or none at all...just sneakily eat it straight from the pie dish while your family sleeps like me!
Review Rating: 5
Date Published: 2016-11-25
Author Name: Svetlana kaplan
Review Body: Perfect, light, creamy pie. Even better the next day after refrigerating!
Review Rating:
Date Published: 2017-01-30
Author Name: GeorgeStewart1
Review Body: Huge fan of pumpkin pie, this should be good!
Review Rating:
Date Published: 2017-07-12