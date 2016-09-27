Pumpkin Cream Pie in a Chocolate Crust
© John Kernick
Active Time
30 MIN
Total Time
2 HR 15 MIN
Yield
Serves : 8 to 10
Melissa Clark
November 2016

Cookbook author Melissa Clark likes pumpkin pie, but she likes making it in new and unexpected ways. Here she bakes a silky pumpkin custard in a crispy chocolate cookie crust, then dollops the pie with a tangy crème fraîche topping. Slideshow: More Pie and Tart Recipes

Ingredients

CRUST

  • 8 ounces chocolate wafer cookies (33 cookies)
  • 1 stick unsalted butter, melted
  • 2 tablespoons sugar

FILLING

  • One 15-ounce can pure pumpkin puree
  • 3/4 cup heavy cream
  • 2 large eggs
  • 1 tablespoon bourbon, brandy or apple cider
  • 1/2 cup packed light brown sugar
  • 1 teaspoon finely grated peeled fresh ginger
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons ground ginger
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons ground cinnamon
  • 1/2 teaspoon fine sea salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon grated nutmeg
  • 1/8 teaspoon ground allspice

TOPPING

  • 1 cup crème fraîche
  • 1/2 cup heavy cream
  • 2 tablespoons confectioners’ sugar
  • Chocolate curls (see Note), for garnish

How to Make It

Step 1    

Make the crust In a food processor, pulse the cookies until finely ground. Transfer to a medium bowl and add the butter and sugar. Mix until well combined, then press into a 9-inch metal pie plate. Refrigerate for 30 minutes.

Step 2    

Preheat the oven to 350°. Bake the crust for 8 to 10 minutes, until set. Transfer to a rack and let cool.

Step 3    

Make the filling In a large bowl, whisk the pumpkin puree with all of the remaining ingredients until smooth. Scrape the filling into the piecrust and bake for 50 minutes to 1 hour, until the filling is set but slightly jiggly in the center. Transfer to a rack and let cool completely.

Step 4    

Make the topping In a medium bowl, using a hand mixer, beat the crème fraîche with the cream and confectioners’ sugar until soft peaks form. Spoon the topping over the pie, garnish with chocolate curls and serve.

Make Ahead

The pie can be refrigerated overnight. Garnish with chocolate curls before serving.

Notes

To make chocolate curls, use a vegetable peeler to shave them right off of a large block of chocolate. 

