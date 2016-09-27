Pumpkin Cream Pie in a Chocolate Crust

Author Name: SeaChef Review Body: Great flavors! Had to end up baking it much, much longer, but managed not to burn it. I was using homemade pumpkin puree, which I think may have had more water in it than the canned version. The creme fraiche was nice, but if you want to save money, I think regular whipped cream would be just as lovely. Review Rating: 5 Date Published: 2016-11-22

Author Name: Madison Butler Review Body: My chocolate crust did not set up at all. Once I pulled the crust out of the oven, it had all melted and looked like a shallow pool of chocolate. Not sure what went wrong since I followed the recipe exactly. My sweet husband made a quick run to the store for a premade chocolate crust. Though I'm sure the homemade chocolate crust would have tasted better, the pie still turned out really well and was a hit at the Halloween party my school had. Making this for Thanksgiving but with a regular flaky pie crust. Review Rating: Date Published: 2016-11-24

Author Name: SofàBon Review Body: I wasn't sure what to expect with this pie - was it going to have the texture of a banana cream pie or just a light pumpkin? It was almost a cross breed of the two and seriously addictive. I'm eating some as I write this. Used 1/2 chocolate wafers and 1/2 cinnamon cookies because that's all I could find. Followed directions exactly, and everything came out perfectly (however my filling baked in 40 minutes!) A breeze to assemble but keep a watchful eye (and nose!) during the oven stages as everyone's ovens are different. The creme fraiche whipped cream elevates the finished pie; brings the flavors together and makes it a touch more sophisticated. Not a deal breaker though if you're not into it - regular whip will do just fine. Or none at all...just sneakily eat it straight from the pie dish while your family sleeps like me! Review Rating: 5 Date Published: 2016-11-25

Author Name: Svetlana kaplan Review Body: Perfect, light, creamy pie. Even better the next day after refrigerating! Review Rating: Date Published: 2017-01-30