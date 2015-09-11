Pumpkin Cinnamon Rolls with a Coconut-Orange Marmalade Frosting

How to Make It

Step 1 Make the Dough In a medium bowl combine the warm almond milk and yeast and let stand until foamy, about 5 minutes. Whisk in the eggs and set aside.

Step 2 In the bowl of a standing electric mixer fitted with the dough hook, combine the flour, brown sugar, spices, and salt. Add in the egg mixture, pumpkin puree, and coconut oil. Mix the dough on medium speed until smooth and elastic, about 8 minutes. Transfer the dough to an oiled bowl, cover with plastic wrap and let rise until double in volume for about 2 hours at room temperature.

Step 3 Make the Filling and Buns In a medium bowl stir to combine the coconut oil, brown sugar, cinnamon and all spice and set aside.

Step 4 Transfer the dough to a well-floured surface and pat the dough into a 12-inch square and fold it into thirds. Roll the dough into a 10-by-15-inch rectangle. Dust off any excess flour with a pastry brush. Sprinkle the filling over the dough’s surface in one even layer. Starting from the bottom, gently roll the dough into a log. Transfer the log to a work surface and gently cut into 1 1/2-inch slices. Arrange the slices cut side up into a round greased 9-inch baking pan and let rise for 20 minutes at room temperature.

Step 5 Preheat the oven to 350°. Bake the buns in the middle of the oven until lightly golden, about 20-25 minutes. Let the rolls cool for about 5 minutes while making the frosting.