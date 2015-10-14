Pumpkin-Chai Muffins

© Christina Holmes
F&W’s Justin Chapple adds fragrant chai tea to these muffins, which require just 15 minutes of prep. Slideshow: More Breakfast Muffin Recipes
How to Make It
Step 1
Preheat the oven to 350° and line a 12-cup muffin pan with paper or foil liners. In a small saucepan, melt the butter with the chai tea. In a large bowl, whisk the eggs with the sugar, pumpkin puree and chai butter until smooth. Whisk in the flour, baking soda and salt until incorporated.
Step 2
Scoop the batter into the muffin cups and top with the walnuts. Bake for 20 to 25 minutes, until a toothpick inserted in the center of a muffin comes out clean. Transfer the muffins to a rack to cool completely before serving.
Make Ahead
The muffins can be stored in an airtight container for up to 2 days.
