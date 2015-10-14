Pumpkin-Chai Muffins
Active Time
15 MIN
Total Time
45 MIN
Yield
Serves : Makes 1 dozen
Justin Chapple
November 2015

F&W’s Justin Chapple adds fragrant chai tea to these muffins, which require just 15 minutes of prep. Slideshow: More Breakfast Muffin Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 stick unsalted butter
  • 1 tablespoon crushed chai tea (from 4 bags)
  • 2 large eggs
  • 1 cup sugar
  • 1 cup pumpkin puree
  • 1 1/3 cups all-purpose flour
  • 1 1/4 teaspoons baking soda
  • 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1 1/2 cups chopped walnuts

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 350° and line a 12-cup muffin pan with paper or foil liners. In a small saucepan, melt the butter with the chai tea. In a large bowl, whisk the eggs with the sugar, pumpkin puree and chai butter until smooth. Whisk in the flour, baking soda and salt until incorporated.

Step 2    

Scoop the batter into the muffin cups and top with the walnuts. Bake for 20 to 25 minutes, until a toothpick inserted in the center of a muffin comes out clean. Transfer the muffins to a rack to cool completely before serving.

Make Ahead

The muffins can be stored in an airtight container for up to 2 days.

