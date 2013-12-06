Pumpkin Caramel Pudding Cakes

How to Make It

Step 1 In a small saucepan, combine the sugar, corn syrup, and water. Simmer over moderate heat, stirring once or twice, until a deep amber caramel forms, about 15 minutes. Add the cream and butter and stir over moderate heat until the caramel is smooth, about 3 minutes. Pour the caramel into a heatproof bowl and set aside to cool.

Step 2 Preheat the oven to 375°. Arrange 2 racks in the center part of the oven. Butter and sugar twenty 1/2-cup ramekins and place them on 2 large baking sheets.

Step 3 In a food processor, combine the caramel with the pumpkin puree, egg yolks, melted butter, and orange zest. Process until smooth and transfer to a large bowl.

Step 4 In a large bowl, sift the cake flour with the baking powder, cinnamon, nutmeg, and salt. Whisk to combine, then fold the flour into the pumpkin-caramel mixture until blended.