Pumpkin Caramel Pudding Cakes

Lydia Shire likes to serve these orange-scented cakes with candied ginger ice cream. To make your own easily, fold finely chopped candied ginger into slightly softened top-quality vanilla ice cream.
How to Make It
In a small saucepan, combine the sugar, corn syrup, and water. Simmer over moderate heat, stirring once or twice, until a deep amber caramel forms, about 15 minutes. Add the cream and butter and stir over moderate heat until the caramel is smooth, about 3 minutes. Pour the caramel into a heatproof bowl and set aside to cool.
Preheat the oven to 375°. Arrange 2 racks in the center part of the oven. Butter and sugar twenty 1/2-cup ramekins and place them on 2 large baking sheets.
In a food processor, combine the caramel with the pumpkin puree, egg yolks, melted butter, and orange zest. Process until smooth and transfer to a large bowl.
In a large bowl, sift the cake flour with the baking powder, cinnamon, nutmeg, and salt. Whisk to combine, then fold the flour into the pumpkin-caramel mixture until blended.
In a large stainless steel bowl, beat the egg whites until soft peaks form. Add the sugar and beat until firm peaks form. Gently fold the egg whites into the pumpkin batter until only a few streaks of white remain. Spoon a rounded 1/2 cup of the batter into each prepared ramekin. Bake the cakes for about 30 minutes, until they are risen and set. Carefully unmold the hot pudding cakes onto dessert plates and serve at once.
