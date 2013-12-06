Pumpkin Bread Pudding with Caramel Rum Raisin Sauce

How to Make It

Step 1 In a medium saucepan, combine the milk and cream. Add the cinnamon sticks, ginger, vanilla bean and cloves and cook over moderate heat until just steaming; do not let the milk boil. Remove the saucepan from the heat, cover and let stand until the milk is fragrant, about 30 minutes.

Step 2 Preheat the oven to 375°. Lightly butter a 9-by-13-inch glass or ceramic baking dish. On a rimmed baking sheet, toast the cubed brioche in the oven for about 8 minutes, or until dry and golden. Spread the brioche cubes in an even layer in the prepared baking dish .

Step 3 Rewarm the spiced milk over moderate heat until steaming, then strain it into a heatproof medium bowl.

Step 4 Meanwhile, in another medium bowl, combine the eggs, egg yolks, pumpkin puree and salt and whisk until blended and smooth. Whisk in 1/2 cup of the sugar. Gradually whisk 1 cup of the hot milk into the pumpkin mixture, then whisk the mixture back into the remaining milk.

Step 5 Pour the pumpkin custard evenly over the brioche and cover with plastic wrap. Let stand until the brioche has absorbed the custard, about 30 minutes. Discard the plastic wrap.

Step 6 In a small bowl, combine the remaining 3 tablespoons of sugar with the cinnamon and sprinkle over the bread pudding. Set the baking dish in a large roasting pan and add enough hot water to the pan to reach halfway up the side of the baking dish.