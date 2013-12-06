Pumpkin Bread
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
N/A
Yield
Serves : MAKES ONE 9-INCH LOAF
Rori Spinelli
November 1998

Ingredients

  • 1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons cinnamon
  • 1 teaspoon baking soda
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • 1 teaspoon ground ginger
  • 1/2 teaspoon freshly grated nutmeg
  • 1/4 teaspoon ground cloves
  • 1/4 teaspoon baking powder
  • 6 tablespoons unsalted butter, softened
  • 1 1/2 cups light brown sugar
  • 2 large eggs
  • 1 cup fresh or canned unsweetened pumpkin puree
  • 1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract
  • 1/3 cup milk

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 350°. Butter a 9-by-5-inch loaf pan and line the bottom with wax paper. In a bowl, sift together the flour, cinnamon, baking soda, salt, ginger, nutmeg, cloves and baking powder.

Step 2    

In a large bowl, beat the butter until creamy. Gradually add the sugar and beat for 4 minutes. Beat in the eggs, 1 at a time, then beat in the pumpkin puree. Stir the vanilla into the milk. Beat in the dry ingredients in 3 additions at low speed, alternating with the milk mixture.

Step 3    

Spread the batter in the prepared pan. Bake for about 1 hour, or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean. Let the loaf cool in the pan for 10 minutes, then turn it out onto a rack to cool.

