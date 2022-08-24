Pumpkin-Banana Bread French Toast

Whisk together eggs, milk, sugar, vanilla, cardamom, and salt in a shallow bowl until custard is thoroughly combined and frothy. Melt 1 1/2 tablespoons of the butter in a large nonstick skillet or griddle over medium until foamy. Using a spatula or fork, lower 1 Bread slice into custard; gently turn Bread to coat both sides (you do not want it to get soggy). Add coated Bread to skillet, and repeat coating process with 2 additional Bread slices. Cook Bread in skillet until golden brown, 3 to 4 minutes per side. Transfer French Toast to a baking sheet, and place in preheated oven to keep warm. Repeat process 3 times with remaining butter, custard, and Bread slices (re-whisk custard between batches). If desired, serve French Toast with maple syrup, butter, and pepitas.