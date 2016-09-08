Pumpkin-and-White Chocolate Mousse Pie

Author Name: Katie Kiel

Review Body: This really is "ethereal" like the description says! Very light, not too sweet, and breathed new life into an over-done pie. However, being a new cook, I needed to tweak some of the steps: -The heavy cream and spice mix should be really hot-I had trouble melting the white chocolate following the directions. -I would advise adding the gelatin to the actual batter and not making it on the side. Or at least tempering it right when you're ready for it. Since I had some issues, the gelatin had hardened in the small bowl I made it in and ended up leaving weird chunks in the pie. -I skipped the bay leaf and just used a liberal shake of cinnamon powder. -Be sure to beat the mixture enough-once soft peaks form, beat a little more than you think is necessary. I'm almost certain under-beating this pie is what prevented it from being a 5 star pie: it was so runny that we had to eat it like pudding. Overall, a wonderful pie, and I'm sure it'd turn out perfectly if you're more experienced.

Review Rating: 4

Date Published: 2016-07-11