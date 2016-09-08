Pumpkin-and-White Chocolate Mousse Pie

This reimagined pumpkin pie from Mr. Holmes Bakehouse in San Francisco has an ethereal pumpkin-and-white-chocolate-mousse filling and a stellar, crunchy crust. Slideshow: More Pie and Tart Recipes
How to Make It
Preheat the oven to 325°. Toast the macadamias on a pie plate for 15 minutes, until golden. Let cool.
In a food processor, pulse the graham crackers until finely ground; transfer to a bowl. In the processor, pulse the macadamias until finely ground; add to the bowl. Add all of the remaining ingredients to the bowl and mix well. Press the crust over the bottom and up the side of a 9-inch pie plate. Bake for about 20 minutes, until set. Transfer to a rack and cool.
In a bowl, sprinkle the gelatin over 1/3 cup of water; let stand for 5 minutes. Place the white chocolate in a large bowl.
In a bowl, whisk the egg yolks with the granulated sugar. In a small saucepan, simmer 3/4 cup of the heavy cream with the bay leaf, cinnamon stick, allspice, nutmeg and vanilla for 1 minute. Discard the cinnamon stick and bay leaf. While whisking constantly, slowly drizzle the heavy cream mixture into the egg mixture. Whisk in the gelatin mixture. Immediately pour the hot egg mixture over the white chocolate; let stand for 1 minute, then whisk until smooth. Whisk in the pumpkin puree and salt until incorporated. Refrigerate until cold, about 1 hour.
In a small bowl, whisk the remaining 1/4 cup of heavy cream until soft peaks form; fold into the pumpkin filling until incorporated. Scrape the filling into the baked crust and spread in an even layer. Cover and refrigerate for 1 hour before serving.
Review Body: This really is "ethereal" like the description says! Very light, not too sweet, and breathed new life into an over-done pie. However, being a new cook, I needed to tweak some of the steps: -The heavy cream and spice mix should be really hot-I had trouble melting the white chocolate following the directions. -I would advise adding the gelatin to the actual batter and not making it on the side. Or at least tempering it right when you're ready for it. Since I had some issues, the gelatin had hardened in the small bowl I made it in and ended up leaving weird chunks in the pie. -I skipped the bay leaf and just used a liberal shake of cinnamon powder. -Be sure to beat the mixture enough-once soft peaks form, beat a little more than you think is necessary. I'm almost certain under-beating this pie is what prevented it from being a 5 star pie: it was so runny that we had to eat it like pudding. Overall, a wonderful pie, and I'm sure it'd turn out perfectly if you're more experienced.
