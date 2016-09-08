Pumpkin-and-White Chocolate Mousse Pie
Active Time
45 MIN
Total Time
3 HR 30 MIN
Yield
Serves : Makes one 9-inch pie
This reimagined pumpkin pie from Mr. Holmes Bakehouse in San Francisco has an ethereal pumpkin-and-white-chocolate-mousse filling and a stellar, crunchy crust. Slideshow: More Pie and Tart Recipes

Ingredients

Crust

  • 1/4 cup macadamia nuts
  • 10 whole graham crackers, broken into small pieces
  • 7 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted
  • 1/4 cup light brown sugar
  • 1 tablespoon fine cornmeal
  • 3/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon
  • 1/4 teaspoon grated nutmeg
  • 1/4 teaspoon kosher salt

Pumpkin Filling 

  • 1 tablespoon unflavored powdered gelatin
  • 3 1/2 ounces white chocolate, finely chopped
  • 2 large egg yolks
  • 1/4 cup granulated sugar
  • 1 cup heavy cream
  • 1 small bay leaf
  • One 2-inch cinnamon stick
  • 2 pinches of ground allspice
  • 1 pinch of grated nutmeg
  • 1/2 teaspoon pure vanilla extract
  • 1 1/2 cups pumpkin puree
  • 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

How to Make It

Step 1    Make the crust

Preheat the oven to 325°. Toast the macadamias on a pie plate for 15 minutes, until golden. Let cool.

Step 2    

In a food processor, pulse the graham crackers until finely ground; transfer to a bowl. In the processor, pulse the macadamias until finely ground;  add to the bowl. Add all of the remaining ingredients to  the bowl and mix well. Press the crust over the bottom and up the side of a 9-inch pie plate. Bake for about 20 minutes, until set. Transfer to a rack and cool. 

Step 3    Meanwhile, make the filling

In a bowl, sprinkle the gelatin over 1/3 cup of water; let stand for 5 minutes. Place the white chocolate in a large bowl.  

Step 4    

In a bowl, whisk the egg yolks with the granulated sugar. In  a small saucepan, simmer 3/4 cup of the heavy cream with the bay leaf, cinnamon stick, allspice, nutmeg and vanilla for 1 minute. Discard the cinnamon stick and bay leaf. While whisking constantly, slowly drizzle the heavy cream mixture into the egg mixture. Whisk in the gelatin mixture. Immediately pour the hot egg mixture over the white chocolate; let stand for 1 minute, then whisk until smooth. Whisk in the pumpkin puree and salt until incorporated. Refrigerate until cold, about 1 hour.  

Step 5    

In a small bowl, whisk the remaining 1/4 cup of heavy cream until soft peaks form; fold into the pumpkin filling until incorporated. Scrape the filling into the baked crust and spread in an even layer. Cover and refrigerate for 1 hour before serving.

Make Ahead

The pie can be refrigerated overnight.

