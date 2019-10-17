Pumpkin and Shellfish Bisque with Pumpkin Seed Pistou
Greg DuPree
Active Time
30 MIN
Total Time
1 HR
Yield
Serves : 4
By Justin Devillier and Jamie Feldmar
November 2019

Ingredients

PISTOU

  • 1 tablespoon vegetable oil
  • 1/2 cup raw pepitas
  • 1 cup chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley
  • 1/2 cup olive oil, divided
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
  • 1 tablespoon fresh oregano leaves
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons kosher salt
  • 1 medium garlic clove
  • Pinch of crushed red pepper

BISQUE

  • 2 tablespoons vegetable oil
  • 1 small yellow onion, chopped
  • 1 large pumpkin or other winter squash, peeled and cut into large cubes (about 4 cups)
  • 4 cups homemade or store-bought seafood stock (such as Aneto)
  • 3 thyme sprigs, tied into a bundle
  • 1/2 cup heavy cream
  • 2 tablespoons unsalted butter, cubed
  • 1 tablespoon kosher salt

How to Make It

Step 1    Make the pistou

Heat vegetable oil in a small saucepan over medium. Add pepitas; cook, stirring and tossing often, until slightly puffed and toasted, about 3 minutes. Let cool slightly, about 5 minutes.

Step 2    

Combine parsley, 1/4 cup olive oil, lemon juice, oregano, salt, garlic, crushed red pepper, and cooled pepitas in a blender. Process on medium speed, slowly drizzling in remaining 1/4 cup olive oil, until mixture is slightly smooth yet still textured, 20 to 30 seconds.

Step 3    

Transfer mixture to a container with a tight-fitting lid. Set aside at room temper-ature until ready to use (up to 3 hours). (Pistou can be stored in an airtight con-tainer in refrigerator up to 2 days; bring to room temperature and stir before using.)

Step 4    Make the bisque

Heat oil in a medium stockpot over high. Add onion; cook, stirring often, until softened, about 5 minutes. Add pumpkin and stock; bring to a boil over medium-high. Reduce heat to medium- low, and add thyme. Simmer, uncovered, until pumpkin is fall-apart tender, about 30 minutes. Remove stockpot from heat. Remove and discard thyme; stir in cream.

Step 5    

Working in batches if needed, pour soup into a blender. Secure lid on blender, and remove center piece to allow steam to escape. Place a clean towel over opening. Process on high speed until smooth, about 30 seconds. With blender running on medium speed, gradually add butter; process until silky-smooth, 1 minute and 30 seconds to 2 minutes. Transfer soup to a clean large pot; stir in salt.

Step 6    

Ladle soup evenly into 4 bowls. Top each bowl with about 2 tablespoons pistou.

Make Ahead

Soup may be stored, without pistou garnish, covered, in refrigerator up to 3 days.

Suggested Pairing

Crisp, lemony Chenin Blanc.

