Pumpkin and Chorizo Soup

Warm the olive oil in a large, deep skillet or Dutch oven on medium heat for 1 minute. Add the onion and sauté until translucent, about 6 minutes. Add the garlic and spices and sauté until aromatic, about 30 seconds.

Add the pumpkin puree and chicken broth, stirring to combine. Bring to a simmer, then cover and reduce heat to low. Simmer for 20 minutes to allow flavors to marry.

Step 3

Blend the soup until smooth and return to the skillet (alternatively, use an immersion blender). It should be thick but not overly so (think tomato or split pea soup); if it’s too thick, add a little water. Stir in almost all of the chorizo, then season with salt and pepper to taste. Divide the soup into 4 bowls and scatter with chopped cilantro and the reserved chorizo, then serve.