Pumpkin and Chorizo Soup
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
25 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Russ Crandall

This warming pumpkin and chorizo soup is inspired by the Mexican soup Sopa de Calabaza.While pre-roasting a whole pumpkin inevitably lends more depth of flavor, using canned pumpkin puree drastically cuts down on your cooking time and effectively turns this dish into a 30-minute meal. Slideshow: Pumpkin Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 tablespoon olive oil
  • 1 onion, diced
  • 4 cloves garlic, minced
  • 1 teaspoon dried marjoram
  • 1 teaspoon dried Mexican oregano
  • 1/2 teaspoon ground cumin
  • Two 15-ounce cans pumpkin puree
  • 3 cups chicken broth
  • 1/2 pound fresh ground chorizo
  • Fresh cilantro to garnish, chopped

How to Make It

Step 1    

Warm the olive oil in a large, deep skillet or Dutch oven on medium heat for 1 minute. Add the onion and sauté until translucent, about 6 minutes. Add the garlic and spices and sauté until aromatic, about 30 seconds.

Step 2    

Add the pumpkin puree and chicken broth, stirring to combine. Bring to a simmer, then cover and reduce heat to low. Simmer for 20 minutes to allow flavors to marry.

Step 3    

Blend the soup until smooth and return to the skillet (alternatively, use an immersion blender). It should be thick but not overly so (think tomato or split pea soup); if it’s too thick, add a little water. Stir in almost all of the chorizo, then season with salt and pepper to taste. Divide the soup into 4 bowls and scatter with chopped cilantro and the reserved chorizo, then serve.

