This warming pumpkin and chorizo soup is inspired by the Mexican soup Sopa de Calabaza.While pre-roasting a whole pumpkin inevitably lends more depth of flavor, using canned pumpkin puree drastically cuts down on your cooking time and effectively turns this dish into a 30-minute meal. Slideshow: Pumpkin Recipes
How to Make It
Warm the olive oil in a large, deep skillet or Dutch oven on medium heat for 1 minute. Add the onion and sauté until translucent, about 6 minutes. Add the garlic and spices and sauté until aromatic, about 30 seconds.
Add the pumpkin puree and chicken broth, stirring to combine. Bring to a simmer, then cover and reduce heat to low. Simmer for 20 minutes to allow flavors to marry.
Blend the soup until smooth and return to the skillet (alternatively, use an immersion blender). It should be thick but not overly so (think tomato or split pea soup); if it’s too thick, add a little water. Stir in almost all of the chorizo, then season with salt and pepper to taste. Divide the soup into 4 bowls and scatter with chopped cilantro and the reserved chorizo, then serve.
