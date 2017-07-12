Pumpernickel Bread
Abby Hocking / Food & Wine
Active Time
35 MIN
Total Time
3 HR
Yield
Serves : One 10-inch loaf
Anna Painter

Cocoa powder, molasses and dark brown sugar lend the classic deep brown color to this pumpernickel bread. Slideshow: More Bread and Biscuit Recipes

Ingredients

  • 3 cups bread flour
  • 1 1/3 dark rye flour
  • 1/2 cup cornmeal
  • 1/4 cup whole-wheat flour
  • 1/4 cup unsweetened cocoa powder
  • 1 tablespoon kosher salt
  • 2 cups milk
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons dark brown sugar
  • 1 tablespoon active dry yeast
  • 1/4 cup unsulphured molasses
  • 3 tablespoons unsalted butter, softened, plus more for greasing

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a large bowl, whisk the bread flour with the rye flour, cornmeal, whole-wheat flour, cocoa powder and salt.

Step 2    

In a microwave-safe bowl, warm 3/4 cup of the milk at high until warm, about 45 seconds. Sprinkle the brown sugar into the warm milk along with the yeast. Let stand at room temperature until foamy, about 5 minutes.

Step 3    

In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with a dough hook, combine the yeast mixture with the molasses and the remaining 1 1/4 cups of milk. Mix at low speed until the just combined. Add the dry ingredients to the bowl and continue mixing at moderately low speed until the dough begins to clean the sides of the bowl, about 6 minutes. Add the softened butter and increase the mixer speed to medium; beat until the butter is incorporated and the dough is clinging to the hook, about 6 minutes more. (The dough will look greasy.) Scrape the dough onto a lightly floured surface and knead until smooth and it springs back to the touch, about 8 minutes. Transfer the dough to a buttered bowl and cover with plastic wrap. Let stand at room temperature until double in bulk, about 45 minutes.

Step 4    

Lightly butter a 10-by-5-inch loaf pan. On a lightly floured work surface, pat the dough into a 10-inch square. Roll the dough into a cylinder and pinch the seams together. Place seam-side down in the prepared loaf pan and gently push the dough to the corners of the loaf pan. Cover with plastic wrap and let rise in a warm place until doubled in bulk, about 45 minutes more.

Step 5    

Preheat the oven to 375°. Discard the plastic wrap and bake the pumpernickel bread for 35 minutes, until the crust is dark brown. Transfer the bread to a wire rack and let stand for 10 minutes. Carefully remove the bread from the loaf pan and let cool completely, 1 hour longer.

Make Ahead

The pumpernickel bread can be wrapped in plastic and foil and kept at room temperature for 3 days.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up