Pulpo a la Gallega (Grilled Octopus with Potatoes) 
Active Time
35 MIN
Total Time
2 HR 35 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
September 2017

José Andrés adds a clean copper penny to the saucepan to replicate the traditional technique of cooking octopus in a copper pot. The chemical reaction of the copper and the octopus gives the tentacles a gorgeous purple tint. Slideshow: More Octopus Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1/4 cup kosher salt 
  • 1 tablespoon black peppercorns 
  • 1 bay leaf 
  • 1 clean penny (see Note) 
  • One 5 1/2-pound octopus, cleaned 
  • 1 1/4 pounds small Yukon Gold potatoes, peeled  
  • 3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, preferably Spanish, plus more for drizzling 
  • 1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice 
  • 1/4 teaspoon sweet paprika 
  • Flaky sea salt 
  • Parsley leaves, for garnish 

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a large pot, bring 8 quarts of water to a boil. Add the salt, peppercorns, bay leaf and the penny. Holding the octopus by the head, carefully and quickly dip the tentacles into the water 3 times, then lower it into the pot. Reduce the heat to moderately low and simmer until almost tender, about 1 hour and 15 minutes.  If necessary, place a plate over the octopus to keep it submerged.

Step 2    

Add the potatoes and cook until  the octopus and potatoes are tender, about 25 minutes more. Transfer the octopus and potatoes to a work surface; discard the braising liquid. Separate  the tentacles and cut the head in half. Using a paper towel, wipe the purple  skin off the tentacles, leaving the suckers intact. Thinly slice the potatoes and arrange on a platter. 

Step 3    

Light a grill or preheat a grill pan. Brush the octopus with the 3 tablespoons of olive oil. Grill over moderately high heat, turning, until lightly charred, about 4 minutes. Arrange the octopus on  the platter with the potatoes. Drizzle with the lemon juice and more olive oil.  Sprinkle with the paprika, flaky sea salt and parsley leaves; serve. 

Notes

Andrés adds a clean penny to the saucepan to replicate the traditional technique of cooking octopus in a copper pot. Soak the penny in distilled  white vinegar and salt for 10 minutes, then scrub it clean before using. 

