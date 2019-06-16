Pulling-from-the-Pantry Puttanesca
Victor Protasio
By Zoi Antonitsas
July 2019

Chef Zoi Antonitsas is passionate about preserved fish. The salty, briny fillets are her favorite powerhouse pantry ingredient. They can make almost anything into a meal—and a delicious one at that. Use high-quality tins, like Matiz España brand, for the best results.

Ingredients

  • 3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1 garlic clove, thinly sliced
  • 2 anchovy fillets, chopped
  • 1/4 teaspoon crushed red pepper, or to taste
  • 1 cup dry white wine
  • 1 (28-ounce) can plum tomatoes, drained
  • 1 (4.2-ounce) can Spanish sardines (such as Matiz España)
  • 1/4 cup chopped Castelvetrano olives
  • 2 tablespoons drained nonpareil capers
  • 1 teaspoon chopped fresh marjoram
  • 8 ounces uncooked spaghetti
  • 2 tablespoons chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley

How to Make It

Step 1    

Heat oil in a skillet over low; add garlic, and cook, stirring often, until brown, about 3 minutes. Add anchovies, and, cook, stirring constantly, until anchovies melt into oil, about 1 minute and 30 seconds. Stir in red pepper. Increase heat to medium, and stir in wine. Cook until reduced by half, about 6 minutes.

Step 2    

Add tomatoes; break up using a wooden spoon. Bring sauce to a low simmer. Add sardines, olives, capers, and marjoram. Simmer, uncovered, stirring occasionally, 20 minutes. Taste for seasoning, and adjust, if needed.

Step 3    

Meanwhile, bring a large pot of salted water to a boil over high. Cook spaghetti according to package directions. Drain pasta, reserving 1 cup cooking liquid. Toss spaghetti with tomato sauce, adding reserved cooking liquid as needed to reach desired consistency. Sprinkle with parsley, and serve immediately.

Suggested Pairing

Fruity southern Italian red.

