Chef Zoi Antonitsas is passionate about preserved fish. The salty, briny fillets are her favorite powerhouse pantry ingredient. They can make almost anything into a meal—and a delicious one at that. Use high-quality tins, like Matiz España brand, for the best results.
How to Make It
Heat oil in a skillet over low; add garlic, and cook, stirring often, until brown, about 3 minutes. Add anchovies, and, cook, stirring constantly, until anchovies melt into oil, about 1 minute and 30 seconds. Stir in red pepper. Increase heat to medium, and stir in wine. Cook until reduced by half, about 6 minutes.
Add tomatoes; break up using a wooden spoon. Bring sauce to a low simmer. Add sardines, olives, capers, and marjoram. Simmer, uncovered, stirring occasionally, 20 minutes. Taste for seasoning, and adjust, if needed.
Meanwhile, bring a large pot of salted water to a boil over high. Cook spaghetti according to package directions. Drain pasta, reserving 1 cup cooking liquid. Toss spaghetti with tomato sauce, adding reserved cooking liquid as needed to reach desired consistency. Sprinkle with parsley, and serve immediately.