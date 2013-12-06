Pulled Chicken Thigh Tacos with Avocado

Step 1

In a medium cast-iron casserole, heat 2 tablespoons of olive oil. Add the chicken and cook over high heat until nicely browned, 2 minutes per side. Add the chile powder, cumin and 1 cup of water; season with salt and bring to a simmer. Cover and cook over low heat until the chicken pulls apart easily with a fork, about 1 hour. Transfer to a cutting board or bowl and shred, then return it to the cooking liquid.