Pull-Apart Salt-and-Pepper Biscuits
© CHRISTINA HOLMES
Active Time
15 MIN
Total Time
1 HR
Yield
Serves : Makes 14
Kay Chun
November 2015

The key ingredients to these light biscuits from F&W’s Kay Chun, cooked campfire-style in a skillet, are buttermilk and freshly ground black pepper. Slideshow: More Biscuit Recipes

Ingredients

  • 2 1/2 cups all-purpose flour
  • 4 teaspoons baking powder
  • 1 tablespoon freshly ground black pepper
  • 1 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1 stick plus 2 tablespoons cold unsalted butter, cubed, plus melted butter for greasing and brushing
  • 1 1/4 cups buttermilk

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 350°. In a large bowl, whisk the flour with the baking powder, pepper and salt. Using your fingertips, blend in the cubed butter until pea-size pieces form. Stir in the buttermilk just until a dough forms. Pat the dough into a 1-inch-thick round.

Step 2    

Grease a 12-inch cast-iron skillet with melted butter. Using a 2-inch round biscuit cutter, stamp out rounds and arrange them almost touching in the skillet. Gather and pat out the scraps and stamp out the last few biscuits. Brush the tops with melted butter and bake for 40 minutes, until golden. Transfer to a rack to cool slightly before serving.

Make Ahead

The biscuits can be stored in an airtight container at room temperature overnight and reheated before serving.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up