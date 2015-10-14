Pull-Apart Salt-and-Pepper Biscuits

Preheat the oven to 350°. In a large bowl, whisk the flour with the baking powder, pepper and salt. Using your fingertips, blend in the cubed butter until pea-size pieces form. Stir in the buttermilk just until a dough forms. Pat the dough into a 1-inch-thick round.

Step 2

Grease a 12-inch cast-iron skillet with melted butter. Using a 2-inch round biscuit cutter, stamp out rounds and arrange them almost touching in the skillet. Gather and pat out the scraps and stamp out the last few biscuits. Brush the tops with melted butter and bake for 40 minutes, until golden. Transfer to a rack to cool slightly before serving.