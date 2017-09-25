Pull-Apart Rolls
Con Poulos
Active Time
30 MIN
Total Time
3 HR 30 MIN
Yield
Serves : 14
Laura Rege
November 2017

Instead of serving traditionally shaped rolls, Food & Wine’s Laura Rege cuts the dough into wedges and arranges them in a baking dish for a fun and unexpected presentation. The tender rolls also get great golden-yellow color from the addition of butter and eggs. Slideshow: More Dinner Roll Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 stick unsalted butter, melted and cooled, plus softened butter for brushing  
  • 1 package active dry yeast 
  • 1/4 cup lukewarm water (100° to 110°) 
  • 1/4 cup sugar 
  • 1 cup whole milk, warmed 
  • 2 large eggs, at room temperature 
  • 4 cups all-purpose flour, plus more for dusting 
  • 2 1/2 teaspoons kosher salt 

How to Make It

Step 1    

Brush a large bowl with butter. In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the paddle, combine the yeast with the water and a pinch of the sugar and let stand until foamy, about 10 minutes. Add the milk, melted butter, eggs and the remaining sugar and mix until combined. Switch to the dough hook and add  the flour and salt. Knead at low speed until a smooth ball forms, about 2 minutes. Scrape the dough into the prepared bowl. Cover with plastic wrap and let stand in a warm place until doubled in volume, about 1 1/2 hours. 

Step 2    

Preheat the oven to 350°. Grease a 9-by-13-inch baking dish. Turn the dough out onto a lightly floured surface and form into a ball. Cut in half, then slice each half into 7 wedges and arrange them top side up in the prepared baking dish. Cover with plastic wrap and let stand in a warm place until doubled in volume, about 30 minutes. 

Step 3    

Bake the rolls for 20 to  25 minutes, until golden. Serve warm or at room temperature.  

Make Ahead

The baked rolls can be covered in plastic wrap and stored overnight at room temperature. Reheat the rolls before serving.

