Pull-Apart Rolls

Author Name: James Moss Review Body: Made these for Thanksgiving dinner and were a huge success. Have always made the standard 60-minute rolls which are good but these were great. Fairly simply and straightforward. I made them into individual rolls. Made them the day before and reheated for dinner, reheat well in oven. They also keep well in a zip-top bag and are just as delicious several days later. Will make a batch for Christmas dinner and am sure they'll be a hit! Review Rating: 5 Date Published: 2017-12-08

Author Name: Danielle Muwanga Review Body: Made a double batch of these at Thanksgiving. They were fantastic, we even had them the next day with leftovers and they were still quite tasty. Easy recipe to follow. Review Rating: Date Published: 2017-12-25

Author Name: Michelle Bulla Review Body: We made these rolls for Thanksgiving. They were so tender and delicious that we're making them again for Christmas. The recipe is easy to follow and not labor intensive. Review Rating: 5 Date Published: 2017-12-25