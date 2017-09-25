Pull-Apart Rolls

Instead of serving traditionally shaped rolls, Food & Wine’s Laura Rege cuts the dough into wedges and arranges them in a baking dish for a fun and unexpected presentation. The tender rolls also get great golden-yellow color from the addition of butter and eggs. Slideshow: More Dinner Roll Recipes
How to Make It
Brush a large bowl with butter. In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the paddle, combine the yeast with the water and a pinch of the sugar and let stand until foamy, about 10 minutes. Add the milk, melted butter, eggs and the remaining sugar and mix until combined. Switch to the dough hook and add the flour and salt. Knead at low speed until a smooth ball forms, about 2 minutes. Scrape the dough into the prepared bowl. Cover with plastic wrap and let stand in a warm place until doubled in volume, about 1 1/2 hours.
Preheat the oven to 350°. Grease a 9-by-13-inch baking dish. Turn the dough out onto a lightly floured surface and form into a ball. Cut in half, then slice each half into 7 wedges and arrange them top side up in the prepared baking dish. Cover with plastic wrap and let stand in a warm place until doubled in volume, about 30 minutes.
Bake the rolls for 20 to 25 minutes, until golden. Serve warm or at room temperature.
Make Ahead
Review Body: Made these for Thanksgiving dinner and were a huge success. Have always made the standard 60-minute rolls which are good but these were great. Fairly simply and straightforward. I made them into individual rolls. Made them the day before and reheated for dinner, reheat well in oven. They also keep well in a zip-top bag and are just as delicious several days later. Will make a batch for Christmas dinner and am sure they'll be a hit!
Review Rating: 5
Date Published: 2017-12-08
Author Name: Danielle Muwanga
Review Body: Made a double batch of these at Thanksgiving. They were fantastic, we even had them the next day with leftovers and they were still quite tasty. Easy recipe to follow.
Review Rating:
Date Published: 2017-12-25
Author Name: Michelle Bulla
Review Body: We made these rolls for Thanksgiving. They were so tender and delicious that we're making them again for Christmas. The recipe is easy to follow and not labor intensive.
Review Rating: 5
Date Published: 2017-12-25
Author Name: gemutlichkeit
Review Body: These were not good. I am very comfortable with baking bread and rolls. I knew from the start that the dough was too wet to respond; it did not rise well at all. But the problem was stronger with the bake - the top never colored, but meanwhile, the bottoms burned. Not a good recipe for me.
Review Rating: 1
Date Published: 2017-11-28