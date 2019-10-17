Pull-Apart Milk Bread Wreath
By Maddy Sweitzer-Lammé
November 2019

Inspired by Hollywood bakery Bub and Grandma’s milk bread, which uses three types of dairy in the loaves they supply to Konbi, the Food & Wine Test Kitchen created this pull-apart version fit for a Thanksgiving spread. Slather it with cranberry sauce (or, like us, Cranberry Kosho), dip it in gravy, and save any leftovers for French toast the morning after.

Ingredients

  • 4 3/4 cups bread flour (about 20 1/4 ounces), plus more for dusting
  • 1/3 cup granulated sugar
  • 2 1/4 teaspoons fine sea salt
  • 2 (1/4-ounce) envelopes quick-rising yeast
  • 1 cup whole milk
  • 2/3 cup heavy cream
  • 7 tablespoons powdered milk
  • 1 large egg
  • Cooking spray
  • 1/4 cup unsalted butter, melted, divided, plus more for brushing
  • Flaky sea salt, for garnish

How to Make It

Step 1    

Combine flour, sugar, salt, and yeast in the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment. Whisk together milk, cream, and powdered milk in a medium bowl. Whisk in egg.

Step 2    

Add milk mixture to flour mixture. Beat on medium-low speed until combined, about 2 minutes.

Step 3    

Fit mixer with the dough hook attachment. Beat on medium speed until dough is smooth, about 10 minutes. (Pull up a section of dough, and stretch as thin as possible. If dough is see-through but does not rip, your dough is complete. If it rips, continue beating until dough can be stretched.)

Step 4    

Lightly grease a large bowl with cooking spray, and place dough in greased bowl, turning to coat. Cover with plastic wrap, and let rise until almost doubled in size, about 1 hour and 30 minutes.

Step 5    

Transfer dough to a work surface; cut into thirds. Flatten each piece, and tightly roll into tubes. Place tubes, seam sides down, on work surface; cover with lightly greased plastic wrap. Let rest 15 minutes.

Step 6    

Working with 1 dough piece at a time, roll into a 20- x 12-inch rectangle on a lightly floured surface. Brush with a scant 11/2 tablespoons melted butter; cut lengthwise into 4 strips, and cut strips crosswise into 6 strips each, making 24 rectangles. Stack all 24 dough rectangles. Repeat with remaining 2 dough pieces and remaining melted butter. Arrange stacks in a lightly greased tube pan, standing up like little books, allowing gaps between dough pieces.

Step 7    

Cover pan with lightly greased plastic wrap, and let stand in a warm place (80°F), free from drafts, until dough just reaches top edges of pan, about 1 hour. Preheat oven to 325°F.

Step 8    

Remove plastic wrap, and bake in preheated oven until bread is golden brown and puffed, 35 to 40 minutes. Transfer to a wire rack, and let stand in pan 5 minutes. Remove from pan, and place on a platter. Brush with melted butter, and sprinkle with flaky sea salt.

