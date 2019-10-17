Pull-Apart Milk Bread Wreath

Inspired by Hollywood bakery Bub and Grandma’s milk bread, which uses three types of dairy in the loaves they supply to Konbi, the Food & Wine Test Kitchen created this pull-apart version fit for a Thanksgiving spread. Slather it with cranberry sauce (or, like us, Cranberry Kosho), dip it in gravy, and save any leftovers for French toast the morning after.
How to Make It
Combine flour, sugar, salt, and yeast in the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment. Whisk together milk, cream, and powdered milk in a medium bowl. Whisk in egg.
Add milk mixture to flour mixture. Beat on medium-low speed until combined, about 2 minutes.
Fit mixer with the dough hook attachment. Beat on medium speed until dough is smooth, about 10 minutes. (Pull up a section of dough, and stretch as thin as possible. If dough is see-through but does not rip, your dough is complete. If it rips, continue beating until dough can be stretched.)
Lightly grease a large bowl with cooking spray, and place dough in greased bowl, turning to coat. Cover with plastic wrap, and let rise until almost doubled in size, about 1 hour and 30 minutes.
Transfer dough to a work surface; cut into thirds. Flatten each piece, and tightly roll into tubes. Place tubes, seam sides down, on work surface; cover with lightly greased plastic wrap. Let rest 15 minutes.
Working with 1 dough piece at a time, roll into a 20- x 12-inch rectangle on a lightly floured surface. Brush with a scant 11/2 tablespoons melted butter; cut lengthwise into 4 strips, and cut strips crosswise into 6 strips each, making 24 rectangles. Stack all 24 dough rectangles. Repeat with remaining 2 dough pieces and remaining melted butter. Arrange stacks in a lightly greased tube pan, standing up like little books, allowing gaps between dough pieces.
Cover pan with lightly greased plastic wrap, and let stand in a warm place (80°F), free from drafts, until dough just reaches top edges of pan, about 1 hour. Preheat oven to 325°F.
Remove plastic wrap, and bake in preheated oven until bread is golden brown and puffed, 35 to 40 minutes. Transfer to a wire rack, and let stand in pan 5 minutes. Remove from pan, and place on a platter. Brush with melted butter, and sprinkle with flaky sea salt.