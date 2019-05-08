Pulehu Steak Tip Skewers with Maui Onion Finadene Sauce

Pulehu is Hawaiian for “to cook over hot coals.” In this grilled steak tip skewer recipe from Hawaiian chef Sheldon Simeon, a punchy, bright basting sauce of sake, soy sauce, brown sugar, sherry vinegar, garlic, ginger, and scallions flavors the beef. Pulverized toasted barley is the secret ingredient in the sauce—it thickens the sauce and helps it coat the beef so it gets crispy when grilled. Simeon layers on even more flavor into finadene, a soy-based sauce, to serve with the skewers, with the addition of sweet Maui onions and Agrumato lemon olive oil, a citrusy finishing oil produced by pressing whole lemons and olives. If Maui onions aren’t available, Vidalia or other sweet, crunchy onions can be used. Hawaiian chiles are hard to find (if you’re not in Hawaii); on the mainland, look for Fresno chiles, or for more heat, try a Thai bird chile.