Puffed Rice Crunch
Active Time
10 MIN
Total Time
25 MIN
Yield
Serves : 10
Jehangir Mehta
November 2003

In India, the chicki wallah (sweets vendor) knows to set up shop near a school: Children find this crunch irresistible.  More Snack Recipes

Ingredients

  • 3/4 cup light brown sugar
  • 1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice
  • 2 cups unsweetened puffed rice

How to Make It

Step 1    

Set a 12-by-18-inch sheet of parchment on a large baking sheet and oil the paper. Have a kitchen towel ready.

Step 2    

In a medium saucepan, cook the brown sugar with the lemon juice over moderately high heat, stirring occasionally, until the sugar melts, about 2 minutes. Reduce the heat to low and cook, stirring constantly, until richly browned, 3 to 4 minutes. Working quickly, stir in the puffed rice until coated, then immediately scrape the mixture onto 1 end of the baking sheet.

Step 3    

Fold the paper over the rice, cover with the kitchen towel and roll into a tight 3-inch log. Unwrap and let cool to room temperature, about 15 minutes. Using a serrated knife, gently slice the log crosswise 1/2 inch thick and serve.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up