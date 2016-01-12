Puff Pastry Pot Pie
Active Time
30 MIN
Total Time
1 HR
Yield
Serves : 4 to 6
Scott Hocker
April 2014

Frozen puff pastry is a God-send in the kitchen. Slideshow: More Chicken Recipes

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1 large onion, chopped
  • 3 garlic cloves, finely chopped
  • 3 large carrots, cut into chunks
  • 1 baking potato, peeled and cut into chunks
  • Kosher salt
  • Freshly ground black pepper
  • 1/4 cup all-purpose flour
  • 3 cups chicken stock or low-sodium broth
  • 2 cups shredded rotisserie chicken
  • 1 sheet frozen puff pastry, thawed
  • 1 large egg, lightly beaten 

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 425°F. In a large cast-iron or heavy skillet, heat the oil over medium high heat until hot, then stir in the onion, garlic, carrots, potato, 3/4 teaspoon salt and 1/2 teaspoon pepper. Cook, stirring occasionally, until golden, 8 to 10 minutes. Stir in the flour and cook, until incorporated, about 2 minutes. Pour in the stock and bring to a boil, then stir in the chicken. Season the filling with salt and pepper to taste.

Step 2    

Place the filling in a 2 1/2-to 3-quart soufflé dish. Trim the puff pastry into an 8-inch square and place it over the soufflé dish. Brush the puff pastry with some of the egg mixture, then cut a steam vent in the pastry. Bake until the filling is bubbling and the pastry is golden, about 30 minutes.

