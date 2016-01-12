Puff Pastry Pot Pie

Step 1

Preheat the oven to 425°F. In a large cast-iron or heavy skillet, heat the oil over medium high heat until hot, then stir in the onion, garlic, carrots, potato, 3/4 teaspoon salt and 1/2 teaspoon pepper. Cook, stirring occasionally, until golden, 8 to 10 minutes. Stir in the flour and cook, until incorporated, about 2 minutes. Pour in the stock and bring to a boil, then stir in the chicken. Season the filling with salt and pepper to taste.