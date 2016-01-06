Puff Au Chocolat
© Chris Court
Active Time
25 MIN
Total Time
1 HR 30 MIN
Yield
Serves : 8 to 10
Barbara Lynch

To keep the buttery puff pastry base here flat and easy to eat, Lynch bakes it between two cookie sheets until golden and crisp. She then tops the pastry with a gooey dark- and milk-chocolate ganache, fresh fruit and toasted hazelnuts.  Slideshow: More Pie and Tart Recipes

Recipe from Food & Wine Best New Chefs All-Star Cookbook

Ingredients

  • One 14-ounce package frozen all-butter puff pastry, thawed and chilled 
  • 1 large egg, beaten
  • Fleur de sel
  • 1/3 cup hazelnuts (about 2 ounces)
  • 5 ounces milk chocolate, finely chopped
  • 5 ounces semisweet chocolate, finely chopped
  • 3/4 cup crème fraîche or heavy cream
  • 1 tablespoon rum
  • 1 tablespoon sugar
  • Fresh raspberries or sliced strawberries, for garnish

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 375°. Unfold the puff pastry onto a parchment paper–lined baking sheet. Pierce the pastry  all over with a fork, brush with the egg and sprinkle with fleur de sel. Top with another sheet of parchment paper and a second baking sheet. Transfer to the oven and set a heavy ovenproof skillet on the top baking sheet. Bake  for 30 minutes, until the pastry is lightly golden and almost cooked through. Remove the skillet, the top baking sheet and the parchment paper and bake for another 20 minutes, until the pastry is cooked through, golden and crisp. Transfer to a rack to cool completely. 

Step 2    

Meanwhile, spread the hazelnuts in a pie plate and toast in the oven for 6 to 7 minutes, until golden. Let cool slightly, transfer to a clean kitchen towel and rub off the skins. Chop the hazelnuts. 

Step 3    

In a medium heatproof bowl, combine the chocolates. In a small saucepan, combine the crème fraîche, rum and sugar. Whisk over moderately low heat until simmering, then pour over the chocolate; whisk until smooth. Pour the chocolate evenly over the cooled puff pastry, smoothing the top. Top with raspberries and sprinkle  with the toasted hazelnuts and fleur  de sel. Cut into pieces and serve.

Suggested Pairing

Nutty, vanilla-inflected Madeira.

