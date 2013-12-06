Pu-Pu Platter Pineapple with Bacon
Active Time
25 MIN
Total Time
45 MIN
Yield
Serves : MAKES ABOUT 2 DOZEN PIECES
Marcia Kiesel
May 2003

The inspiration for this whimsical snack comes from rumaki, the classic chicken liver and bacon hors d'oeuvre. The quality of the pineapple is extremely important: To make sure you have a good one, look for a pineapple that is slightly soft to the touch, with good color. Plus: More Appetizer Recipes and Tips

Ingredients

  • 1/2 pound thinly sliced bacon (about 11 slices), halved crosswise
  • 1 teaspoon curry powder
  • One 3/4-pound pineapple—peeled, cored and cut into 1-inch cubes (about 22 to 24 cubes)

How to Make It

Step

Preheat the oven to 450°. Lay the bacon slices on a work surface and sprinkle with the curry powder. Roll up a pineapple cube in each bacon slice and transfer them to a rimmed baking sheet. Bake in the upper third of the oven for about 20 minutes, or until the bacon is crisp and brown. Serve hot or at room temperature

Make Ahead

The bacon-wrapped pineapple can be refrigerated overnight. Bring the hors d'oeuvre back to room temperature before baking.

