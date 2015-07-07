Psychedelic Jungle

While taking wine-tasting classes, Philadelphia mixologist Sara Justice became obsessed with Beaujolais. “It has these strawberry and banana flavors that
I thought would be delicious in a rum cocktail,” she says.
Recipe from Food & Wine Cocktails 2015
In a cocktail shaker, lightly muddle the jalapeño with the Raspberry Syrup. Add the rum, lime juice, wine, Zucca and banana liqueur. Fill the shaker with ice and shake well. Fine-strain into a chilled coupe.
Raspberry Syrup: In a medium saucepan, combine 4 ounces of water with 3/4 cup superfine sugar and 1 1/2 cups raspberries. Cook over low heat for 15 minutes, smashing the raspberries. Remove from the heat and let stand for 30 minutes. Strain the syrup into a jar, cover and refrigerate for up to 4 days. Makes about 8 ounces.
