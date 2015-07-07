Psychedelic Jungle
Serves : Makes 1
Sara Justice

While taking wine-tasting classes, Philadelphia mixologist Sara Justice became obsessed with Beaujolais. “It has these strawberry and banana flavors that  I thought would be delicious in a rum cocktail,” she says.  Slideshow: Rum Cocktail Recipes

Recipe from Food & Wine Cocktails 2015

Ingredients

  • One 1/8-inch-thick slice of jalapeño (with seeds)
  • 3/4 ounce Raspberry Syrup (see Note)
  • 1 ounce Jamaican white rum, preferably Plantation 3 Stars
  • 3/4 ounce fresh lime juice
  • 1/2 ounce Beaujolais wine
  • 1/2 ounce Zucca (rhubarb-flavored amaro)
  • 1/2 teaspoon banana liqueur
  • Ice

How to Make It

Step

In a cocktail shaker, lightly muddle the jalapeño with the Raspberry Syrup. Add the rum, lime juice, wine, Zucca and banana liqueur. Fill the shaker with ice and shake well. Fine-strain into  a chilled coupe.

Notes

Raspberry Syrup: In a medium saucepan, combine 4 ounces of water with 3/4 cup superfine sugar and 1 1/2 cups raspberries. Cook over low heat for 15 minutes, smashing the raspberries. Remove from the heat and let stand for 30 minutes. Strain the syrup into a jar, cover and refrigerate for up to 4 days. Makes about 8 ounces.

