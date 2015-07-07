Psychedelic Jungle

Raspberry Syrup: In a medium saucepan, combine 4 ounces of water with 3/4 cup superfine sugar and 1 1/2 cups raspberries. Cook over low heat for 15 minutes, smashing the raspberries. Remove from the heat and let stand for 30 minutes. Strain the syrup into a jar, cover and refrigerate for up to 4 days. Makes about 8 ounces.