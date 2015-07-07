Psychedelic Backyard
© Lucas Allen
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
5 MIN
Yield
Serves : Makes 1
John deBary

To re-create the flavor of the banana liqueur in the Psychedelic Jungle rum cocktail, John deBary shakes a chunk of banana into this mocktail version. He rims just half the glass with salt so you can choose when to take salty sips. Slideshow: More Nonalcoholic Drink Recipes

Recipe from Food & Wine Cocktails 2015

Ingredients

  • 1 lime wedge
  • Coarse salt
  • 1 thin seeded jalapeño slice
  • One 1-inch-thick banana slice
  • 1 1/2 ounces chilled verjus (see Note)
  • 1 ounce Raspberry Syrup (see Note)
  • 3/4 ounce fresh lime juice
  • Ice

How to Make It

Step

Moisten half of the outer rim of a chilled coupe with the lime wedge and coat lightly with salt. In a cocktail shaker, muddle the jalapeño. Add the banana, verjus, Raspberry Syrup and lime juice. Fill the shaker with ice, shake well and fine-strain into the prepared coupe.

Notes

Verjus, the tart juice pressed from unripe grapes, is available at specialty food stores.

Raspberry Syrup: In a medium saucepan, combine 4 ounces of water with 3/4 cup superfine sugar and 1 1/2 cups raspberries. Cook over low heat for 15 minutes, smashing the raspberries. Remove from the heat and let stand for 30 minutes. Strain the syrup into a jar, cover and refrigerate for up to 4 days. Makes about 8 ounces.

