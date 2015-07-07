Psychedelic Backyard

To re-create the flavor of the banana liqueur in the Psychedelic Jungle rum cocktail, John deBary shakes a chunk of banana into this mocktail version. He rims just half the glass with salt so you can choose when to take salty sips.
How to Make It
Moisten half of the outer rim of a chilled coupe with the lime wedge and coat lightly with salt. In a cocktail shaker, muddle the jalapeño. Add the banana, verjus, Raspberry Syrup and lime juice. Fill the shaker with ice, shake well and fine-strain into the prepared coupe.
Notes
Verjus, the tart juice pressed from unripe grapes, is available at specialty food stores.
Raspberry Syrup: In a medium saucepan, combine 4 ounces of water with 3/4 cup superfine sugar and 1 1/2 cups raspberries. Cook over low heat for 15 minutes, smashing the raspberries. Remove from the heat and let stand for 30 minutes. Strain the syrup into a jar, cover and refrigerate for up to 4 days. Makes about 8 ounces.
