Prune Whip Shakes
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
25 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Marcia Kiesel
May 2003

Ingredients

  • 12 pitted prunes
  • 1 cup hot water
  • 2 cups low-fat plain yogurt
  • 1 cup cracked ice
  • 1/2 cup pure maple syrup
  • 1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract
  • 1 teaspoon dark rum (optional)

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a bowl, cover the prunes with the hot water and let soften for about 20 minutes. Reserve the soaking water and coarsely chop the prunes.

Step 2    

In a blender, mix the yogurt with the ice, maple syrup, vanilla and rum. Add the prunes and their soaking water and blend. Serve or pour into a thermos.

Make Ahead

The shakes can be refrigerated overnight. Shake before drinking.

Notes

One Serving 243 calories, 1.2 gm total fat, 0.5 gm saturated fat, 54 gm carb.

