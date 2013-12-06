Prune Whip Shakes

Plus: Ultimate Cocktail Guide
How to Make It
Step 1
In a bowl, cover the prunes with the hot water and let soften for about 20 minutes. Reserve the soaking water and coarsely chop the prunes.
Step 2
In a blender, mix the yogurt with the ice, maple syrup, vanilla and rum. Add the prunes and their soaking water and blend. Serve or pour into a thermos.
Make Ahead
The shakes can be refrigerated overnight. Shake before drinking.
Notes
One Serving 243 calories, 1.2 gm total fat, 0.5 gm saturated fat, 54 gm carb.
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 0
Review Count: 0
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5