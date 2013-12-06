Prune Ketchup
Active Time
10 MIN
Total Time
30 MIN
Yield
Serves : makes about 1 1/3 cups
Grant Achatz
December 2006

This sweet-tart condiment reveals Grant Achatz's love of dark fruits and fennel-like flavors such as star anise. It's a great complement to highly seasoned meats, like meat loaf and sausages, and simply cooked duck and pork.    More Condiment Recipes  

Ingredients

  • 1 cup pitted prunes
  • 1 cup water
  • 1/4 cup unsulfured molasses
  • 1/4 cup sherry vinegar
  • 2 tablespoons sugar
  • 1 star anise pod
  • Salt and freshly ground pepper

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a medium saucepan, combine all of the ingredients and bring to a boil. Simmer over moderate heat until prunes are very soft, about 20 minutes. Discard the star anise pod.

Step 2    

Puree the ketchup in a food processor. Transfer to a bowl and season with salt and pepper.

Make Ahead

The ketchup can be refrigerated for up to 1 week.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up