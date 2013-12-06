Prune Ketchup

This sweet-tart condiment reveals Grant Achatz's love of dark fruits and fennel-like flavors such as star anise. It's a great complement to highly seasoned meats, like meat loaf and sausages, and simply cooked duck and pork. More Condiment Recipes
How to Make It
Step 1
In a medium saucepan, combine all of the ingredients and bring to a boil. Simmer over moderate heat until prunes are very soft, about 20 minutes. Discard the star anise pod.
Step 2
Puree the ketchup in a food processor. Transfer to a bowl and season with salt and pepper.
Make Ahead
The ketchup can be refrigerated for up to 1 week.
