Provençal Tuna Sandwiches with Fennel Mayo

How to Make It

Step 1 In a small skillet, toast the fennel seeds over moderately low heat until golden, 3 minutes. Finely crush them in a mortar.

Step 2 In a food processor, mix the fennel seeds with the mayonnaise, crème fraîche, garlic, fennel fronds, 2 teaspoons of the lemon zest and 1 tablespoon of the lemon juice; puree. Season with salt and black pepper.

Step 3 In a bowl, mix the onion, olives, capers, crushed red pepper and the remaining 1 teaspoon of lemon zest and 2 tablespoons of lemon juice. Fold in the tuna and olive oil.