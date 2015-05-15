Provençal Tuna Sandwiches with Fennel Mayo
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
40 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Curtis Stone
June 2015

Star chef Curtis Stone packs his version of the classic pan bagnat for family trips to the beach. This sandwich gets better as it sits and the flavors blend. Slideshow: More Sandwich Recipes

Ingredients

  • 2 teaspoons fennel seeds
  • 3/4 cup mayonnaise
  • 1/4 cup crème fraîche
  • 1 garlic clove, finely chopped
  • 1 medium fennel bulb, shaved paper-thin, plus 2 tablespoons chopped fronds
  • 1 tablespoon finely grated lemon zest plus 3 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
  • Kosher salt
  • Black pepper
  • 1/4 cup finely chopped red onion
  • 1/4 cup pitted Niçoise olives, chopped
  • 2 tablespoons capers, chopped
  • 1 teaspoon crushed red pepper
  • Two 6-ounces jars tuna packed in olive oil, drained and flaked
  • 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1 baguette, halved lengthwise
  • 2 cups arugula (2 ounces)
  • 2 medium tomatoes, thinly sliced
  • 1/2 English cucumber, thinly sliced
  • 12 white anchovy fillets

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a small skillet, toast the fennel seeds over moderately low heat until golden,  3 minutes. Finely crush them in a mortar.

Step 2    

In a food processor, mix the fennel seeds with the mayonnaise, crème fraîche, garlic, fennel fronds, 2 teaspoons of the lemon zest and 1 tablespoon of the lemon juice; puree. Season with salt and black pepper.

Step 3    

In a bowl, mix the onion, olives, capers, crushed red pepper and the remaining 1 teaspoon of lemon zest and 2 tablespoons of lemon juice. Fold in the tuna and olive oil.

Step 4    

Spread the fennel mayo on the cut sides of the baguette. Arrange the arugula on the bottom baguette and top with the shaved fennel and the tuna. Layer the tomatoes, cucumber and anchovies on top. Close the baguette and cut into 4 sandwiches.

Make Ahead

The fennel mayonnaise can be refrigerated for 3 days. The sandwiches can be wrapped in parchment paper and kept in the fridge for 4 hours.

Suggested Pairing

Pair these sandwiches with a nice rosé.

