Provençal Tapenade

The best olives to use for a proper tapenade are naturally the ones Provençal cooks use: black Niçoise. In a pinch, however, any top-quality black olives can be combined with capers and anchovies to make this rustic spread.Plus: More Appetizer Recipes and Tips

Ingredients

  • 1 1/2 cups Niçoise olives (10 ounces), pitted and coarsely chopped
  • 1/4 cup drained capers
  • 1/4 cup drained tuna
  • 2 oil-packed anchovy fillets, coarsely chopped
  • 1/2 cup extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1 teaspoon Cognac (optional)
  • Freshly ground pepper
  • Grilled or toasted bread, for serving

How to Make It

Step

In a food processor, combine the olives with the capers, tuna and anchovies. Pulse until a coarse puree forms. With the machine on, gradually add the oil until incorporated. Transfer the Tapenade to a bowl and stir in the Cognac. Season with pepper and serve with grilled bread

Make Ahead

The Tapenade can be refrigerated for up to 2 days. Bring to room temperature before serving.

