Provençal Tapenade

The best olives to use for a proper tapenade are naturally the ones Provençal cooks use: black Niçoise. In a pinch, however, any top-quality black olives can be combined with capers and anchovies to make this rustic spread.Plus: More Appetizer Recipes and Tips
How to Make It
Step
In a food processor, combine the olives with the capers, tuna and anchovies. Pulse until a coarse puree forms. With the machine on, gradually add the oil until incorporated. Transfer the Tapenade to a bowl and stir in the Cognac. Season with pepper and serve with grilled bread
Make Ahead
The Tapenade can be refrigerated for up to 2 days. Bring to room temperature before serving.
