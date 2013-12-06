Provençal-Style Lemon Sole

Using a sharp knife, peel the oranges, removing all of the white pith. Cut in between the membranes to release the orange sections into a medium bowl.

Step 2

Heat the oil in a large, deep skillet. Add the onion and garlic and cook over moderate heat until lightly browned, about 5 minutes. Stir in the tomatoes and wine and season with salt and pepper. Cook until the liquid is slightly reduced, about 4 minutes. Add the olives and set the fish fillets on top in a single layer. Season the fish with salt and pepper, cover and cook until the fillets flake easily, about 7 minutes. Using a long spatula, carefully transfer the fish to a platter and keep warm.