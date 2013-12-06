Provençal-Style Lemon Sole
© Petrina Tinslay
Yield
Serves : 4
John Ash
May 1999

This dish can be made from start to finish in less than 25 minutes. Any mild white fish, such as halibut or flounder, or even scallops can replace the lemon sole.  More Amazing Seafood Recipes

Ingredients

  • 2 navel oranges
  • 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1 large red onion, thinly sliced
  • 1 tablespoon thinly sliced garlic
  • 3/4 cup drained, seeded and coarsely chopped canned tomatoes
  • 3/4 cup dry white wine
  • Salt and freshly ground pepper
  • 5 Calamata olives, pitted and cut into thin slivers
  • Four 6-ounce lemon sole fillets
  • Chives, cut into 1 1/2-inch lengths, for garnish

How to Make It

Step 1    

Using a sharp knife, peel the oranges, removing all of the white pith. Cut in between the membranes to release the orange sections into a medium bowl.

Step 2    

Heat the oil in a large, deep skillet. Add the onion and garlic and cook over moderate heat until lightly browned, about 5 minutes. Stir in the tomatoes and wine and season with salt and pepper. Cook until the liquid is slightly reduced, about 4 minutes. Add the olives and set the fish fillets on top in a single layer. Season the fish with salt and pepper, cover and cook until the fillets flake easily, about 7 minutes. Using a long spatula, carefully transfer the fish to a platter and keep warm.

Step 3    

Stir the oranges into the sauce. Spoon the sauce onto plates and set the fish fillets on top. Garnish with the chives and serve at once.

Serve With

Steamed rice mixed with chopped fresh cilantro.

Suggested Pairing

A crisp New Zealand Sauvignon Blanc, with its striking herbal overtones, is an obvious choice with delicate fish and the sharp flavors of citrus, tomatoes and olives. A light red, such as a Pinot Noir from Australia, is a more daring pairing.

