Provençal-Style Lemon Sole

This dish can be made from start to finish in less than 25 minutes. Any mild white fish, such as halibut or flounder, or even scallops can replace the lemon sole. More Amazing Seafood Recipes
How to Make It
Using a sharp knife, peel the oranges, removing all of the white pith. Cut in between the membranes to release the orange sections into a medium bowl.
Heat the oil in a large, deep skillet. Add the onion and garlic and cook over moderate heat until lightly browned, about 5 minutes. Stir in the tomatoes and wine and season with salt and pepper. Cook until the liquid is slightly reduced, about 4 minutes. Add the olives and set the fish fillets on top in a single layer. Season the fish with salt and pepper, cover and cook until the fillets flake easily, about 7 minutes. Using a long spatula, carefully transfer the fish to a platter and keep warm.
Stir the oranges into the sauce. Spoon the sauce onto plates and set the fish fillets on top. Garnish with the chives and serve at once.
Serve With
Suggested Pairing
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 0
Review Count: 0
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5