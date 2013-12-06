ProvenÇal Orange Wine for Aperitifs

Step

In a large jar that can be sealed securely, combine the wine, vodka, and sugar. Seal the jar and shake to dissolve the sugar. Add the lemons, oranges, and cinnamon. Seal and shake well. Store in a cool, dry spot for 45 days, shaking weekly. 2. Strain the wine through cheesecloth into sterile wine bottles. Discard the fruit and cinnamon. Cork and refrigerate; the wine will stay fresh for several weeks. Serve well-chilled as an aperitif.