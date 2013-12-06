ProvenÇal Orange Wine for Aperitifs
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
N/A
Yield
Serves : MAKES ABOUT 3 QUARTS
Patricia Wells
June 1998

Ingredients

  • 3 bottles rosÉ wine
  • 1/4 cup vodka
  • 1 1/2 cups sugar
  • 2 organic lemons -- scrubbed, rinsed and cut into thin rounds
  • 7 organic oranges -- scrubbed, rinsed, and cut into thin rounds
  • 1 cinnamon stick

How to Make It

Step

In a large jar that can be sealed securely, combine the wine, vodka, and sugar. Seal the jar and shake to dissolve the sugar. Add the lemons, oranges, and cinnamon. Seal and shake well. Store in a cool, dry spot for 45 days, shaking weekly. 2. Strain the wine through cheesecloth into sterile wine bottles. Discard the fruit and cinnamon. Cork and refrigerate; the wine will stay fresh for several weeks. Serve well-chilled as an aperitif.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up