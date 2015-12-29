Provençal Lamb Burgers
© Fredrika Stjärne
Active Time
20 MIN
Total Time
20 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Jonathon Sawyer

Chef Jonathon Sawyer of Cleveland’s Greenhouse Tavern stacks these Provençal-spiced lamb burgers with deliciously assertive ingredients, including Niçoise olives and Époisses, a soft, funky cow-milk cheese from France. If you can’t find Époisses, feel free to substitute Camembert. Slideshow: More Lamb Recipes

Recipe from Food & Wine Chefs' Easy Weeknight Dinners.

Ingredients

  • 2 pounds ground lamb
  • 1 teaspoon herbes de Provence
  • 1/2 teaspoon paprika
  • Salt
  • Freshly ground pepper
  • 2 teaspoons olive oil
  • 4 brioche hamburger buns, split
  • 1 tablespoon unsalted butter
  • 2 medium shallots, finely chopped
  • 2 tablespoons white vinegar
  • 1/2 cup pitted Niçoise olives, coarsely chopped
  • 2 ounces Époisses cheese (1/4 cup)

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a large bowl, lightly mix the lamb with the herbes de Provence  and paprika and season with salt and pepper. Loosely form the mixture into four 5-inch patties and make a slight depression in the center of each one to help the patties retain their shape while they cook.

Step 2    

In a large cast-iron skillet, heat the olive oil. Cook the patties over moderately high heat until nicely charred outside and medium-rare within, 5 minutes per side. Transfer the burgers to a plate. Pour off all  but 2 tablespoons of the fat and return the skillet to moderate heat. Toast the buns, cut side down, until golden, about 2 minutes. Transfer the buns to a plate.

Step 3    

In the same skillet, melt the butter. Add the shallots and cook over moderately high heat, stirring, until tender, about 2 minutes. Add the vinegar and olives and cook until the pan is almost dry, about 2 minutes.

Step 4    

Spread the bottom halves of the buns with the cheese, set a burger  on each and top with the shallot-olive relish. Close the burgers and serve.

