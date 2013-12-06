Prospector
Tommy Klus

Tommy Klus's original version of the Prospector included honey syrup infused with pipe tobacco. "After customers suddenly became addicted, I decided to drop the tobacco," he says. Now Klus makes the drink with the spicy, citrusy, rum-like spirit Batavia Arrack, a popular ingredient among US mixologists. Plus: More Great Cocktail Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 1/2 ounces apple brandy, preferably Laird's bonded
  • 3/4 ounce Batavia Arrack van Oosten
  • 3/4 ounce fresh lemon juice
  • 3/4 ounce honey syrup (1 tablespoon honey mixed with 1/2 tablespoon warm water)
  • Dash of Angostura bitters
  • Ice
  • 3/4 ounce chilled sparkling dry white wine
  • Pinch of cinnamon, for garnish

How to Make It

Step

In a cocktail shaker, combine the brandy, Batavia Arrack, lemon juice, honey syrup and bitters. Fill the shaker with ice and shake well. Strain into a chilled white wine glass, top with the wine and garnish with the cinnamon.

