Tommy Klus's original version of the Prospector included honey syrup infused with pipe tobacco. "After customers suddenly became addicted, I decided to drop the tobacco," he says. Now Klus makes the drink with the spicy, citrusy, rum-like spirit Batavia Arrack, a popular ingredient among US mixologists. Plus: More Great Cocktail Recipes
How to Make It
Step
In a cocktail shaker, combine the brandy, Batavia Arrack, lemon juice, honey syrup and bitters. Fill the shaker with ice and shake well. Strain into a chilled white wine glass, top with the wine and garnish with the cinnamon.
