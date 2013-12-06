Prosecco-Saba Cocktail

© Simon Watson
This tart Italian cocktail—comprised of just two ingredients—can be mixed before serving or served as a layered drink for guests to stir themselves. More Recipes for a Cocktail Party
How to Make It
Step
Pour the saba into a flute. Carefully add the Prosecco without disturbing the saba. Stir in the saba just before drinking.
Notes
Saba, the Italian condiment made from reduced grape must, is available at specialty-food stores and by mail-order from igourmet.com and gourmetsardinia.com.
