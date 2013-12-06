Prosecco-Saba Cocktail
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
N/A
Yield
Serves : 1
Efisio Farris
September 2007

This tart Italian cocktail—comprised of just two ingredients—can be mixed before serving or served as a layered drink for guests to stir themselves.    More Recipes for a Cocktail Party  

Ingredients

  • 1 teaspoon saba (see Note)
  • About 4 ounces Prosecco, chilled

How to Make It

Step

Pour the saba into a flute. Carefully add the Prosecco without disturbing the saba. Stir in the saba just before drinking.

Notes

Saba, the Italian condiment made from reduced grape must, is available at specialty-food stores and by mail-order from igourmet.com and gourmetsardinia.com.

