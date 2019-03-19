Prosciutto-Wrapped Baked Zucchini with Balsamic Drizzle

Step 1

Preheat oven to 400°F. Score cut side of zucchini halves 1/8 inch deep in a diamond pattern. Toss zucchini, shallot, 2 tablespoons oil, chile, garlic, 1 teaspoon salt, and pepper in a large bowl. Rub mixture on cut sides of zucchini. Wrap each zucchini piece with 2 prosciutto pieces, and arrange, cut side up, on a parchment paper–lined baking sheet. Bake in preheated oven until zucchini is crisp-tender, 14 to 16 minutes. Increase oven temperature to broil on HIGH, and broil until zucchini begins to char and prosciutto is just beginning to crisp and char, 3 to 4 minutes.