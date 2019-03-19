Prosciutto-Wrapped Baked Zucchini with Balsamic Drizzle

Wrapped in salty prosciutto and roasted until tender, this quick-and-easy zucchini recipe makes a light summer main dish. You can choose your own adventure when it comes to this recipe—prepare it in the oven, or fire up your grill for an extra layer of charred, smoky flavor. Don’t forget to drizzle with balsamic glaze for a lightly sweet finish.
How to Make It
Preheat oven to 400°F. Score cut side of zucchini halves 1/8 inch deep in a diamond pattern. Toss zucchini, shallot, 2 tablespoons oil, chile, garlic, 1 teaspoon salt, and pepper in a large bowl. Rub mixture on cut sides of zucchini. Wrap each zucchini piece with 2 prosciutto pieces, and arrange, cut side up, on a parchment paper–lined baking sheet. Bake in preheated oven until zucchini is crisp-tender, 14 to 16 minutes. Increase oven temperature to broil on HIGH, and broil until zucchini begins to char and prosciutto is just beginning to crisp and char, 3 to 4 minutes.
Transfer zucchini to a serving plate. Toss parsley with remaining 1/2 tablespoon oil and 1/8 teaspoon salt. Top zucchini with parsley mixture, and drizzle with balsamic glaze.
Notes
To grill, preheat a gas grill to high (450°F to 500°F) on 1 side. Place prepared prosciutto-wrapped zucchini, cut side up, on oiled grates over unlit side of grill. Grill, covered, until zucchini is crisp-tender, about 15 minutes. Reduce heat to low (250°F to 300°F). Carefully flip zucchini, and transfer to lit side of grill; grill, covered, until zucchini begins to char and prosciutto is slightly crisp and charred, about 2 minutes.