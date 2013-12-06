Prosciutto-Wrapped Asparagus Straws
Active Time
40 MIN
Total Time
1 HR 10 MIN
Yield
Serves : makes 25 straws
D'Orazio Food Events
January 2007

These savory prosciutto-wrapped asparagus, baked in flaky and buttery phyllo dough, are one of the most requested hors d'oeuvres at Palma D'Orazio's catering company, D'Orazio Food Events.    More Hors d'Oeuvre Recipes  

Ingredients

  • 25 medium asparagus spears
  • 1/2 pound thinly sliced prosciutto di Parma
  • 15 sheets of phyllo dough
  • 6 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 350°. Cut the asparagus spears into 6-inch lengths; reserve the rest of the asparagus for another use. In a medium saucepan of boiling salted water, cook the asparagus for 1 minute; drain well. Transfer the asparagus to a rimmed baking sheet; pat thoroughly dry and let cool completely. Wrap each asparagus in prosciutto.

Step 2    

On a work surface, cut the phyllo into 8-by-6-inch rectangles. For each straw, lightly brush a phyllo rectangle with butter; set a prosciutto-wrapped asparagus at one end and roll it up in the phyllo. Set the straw on the baking sheet, seam side down. Repeat to form the remaining straws, arranging them at least 1 inch apart on the baking sheet. Brush the straws with the remaining butter and sprinkle with the Parmigiano-Reggiano. Bake the straws for 25 minutes, or until golden. Let cool slightly before serving.

Make Ahead

The unbaked straws can be refrigerated overnight.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up