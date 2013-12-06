Prosciutto and Fennel Salad with Persimmon Vinaigrette
Melissa Kelly
February 1998

Sweet juicy pears complement the crisp fennel and salty prosciutto in this perfumed salad. Select a persimmon that is pudding-soft for the dressing.  Terrific Green Salads

Ingredients

  • 1/2 pound thinly sliced prosciutto, trimmed of visible fat
  • 1 very ripe persimmon—peeled, seeded and coarsely chopped, with its juice
  • 1 small shallot, minced
  • 3 tablespoons white wine vinegar
  • 1/4 cup plus 3 tablespoons olive oil
  • Salt and freshly ground pepper
  • 2 ripe Anjou pears—peeled, cored and thinly sliced
  • 1 large fennel bulb, cored and thinly sliced
  • 1/2 pound frisée, torn into pieces

How to Make It

Step

Arrange the prosciutto around the edge of a platter. In a large bowl, combine the persimmon, shallot and vinegar. Whisk in 1/4 cup plus 2 tablespoons of the olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Add the pears, fennel and frisée and toss well. Mound the salad in the middle of the platter. Drizzle the prosciutto with the remaining 1 tablespoon of olive oil, sprinkle with pepper and serve.

