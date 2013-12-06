B-Side Lounge • Cambridge, MA Turn-of-the-century wainscoting and a 75-year-old pressed tin ceiling give this Cambridge bar a vintage feel, as do the drinks that owner Patrick Sullivan draws from his collection of old cocktail books. Plus: Ultimate Cocktail Guide
Fill two-thirds of a pint glass or cocktail shaker with ice. Add the gin, port and bitters and stir until completely chilled, about 30 seconds. Strain into a chilled martini glass and garnish with the orange twist.
