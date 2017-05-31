Prime Rib with Sour Cherry Conserva, Truffle and Chocolate 

F&W Best New Chef 2017 Angie Mar, of NYC’s The Beatrice Inn, is a master with meat, like this enormous, decadent and completely fabulous dry-aged beef rib roast. Mar’s trick is to take the meat out of the oven for 30 minutes during its overall cooking time, which creates evenly cooked and perfectly juicy meat thoughout the roast. Slideshow: More Prime Rib Recipes
How to Make It
Put the prime rib roast on a large rimmed baking sheet and generously season all over with salt. Refrigerate uncovered overnight. Let the roast stand at room temperature for 2 hours before cooking.
Preheat the oven to 475°. Set a rack in a large roasting pan and lay the rosemary sprigs across the rack. Season the roast all over with salt and set it on the rosemary, fat side up. Roast for 30 minutes, until browned. Reduce the oven temperature to 275° and roast for 40 minutes longer, until an instant-read thermometer inserted in the center registers about 65°. Remove from the oven and let stand for 30 minutes. Return the roast to the oven and roast until an instant-read thermometer inserted in the center registers 125°, 40 minutes to 1 hour. Remove from the oven and let rest for 30 minutes.
Meanwhile, in a large saucepan, combine the cherries with the sugar and a pinch of salt and cook over moderately high heat, stirring occasionally, until the cherries start to break down and are coated in syrup, about 15 minutes. Season with salt and pepper. Keep warm over very low heat.
Transfer the roast to a very large carving board. Carve between the bones. Spread the steaks with some softened butter and top with the warm cherry conserva, finely grated chocolate and shaved truffle. Serve.
Notes
The 50-day dry-aged rib roast is available at select butcher shops and from lafrieda.com.
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 5
Review Count: 1
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5
Author Name: IsaChernobil
Review Body: Wow amazing!! This dish exceeded my expectations.
Review Rating: 5
Date Published: 2017-06-21
Author Name: AlexVora
Review Body: Didn't know cooking salty food with chocolate could be so tasty!
Review Rating:
Date Published: 2017-07-03