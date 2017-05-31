Prime Rib with Sour Cherry Conserva, Truffle and Chocolate 

Step 2

Preheat the oven to 475°. Set a rack in a large roasting pan and lay the rosemary sprigs across the rack. Season the roast all over with salt and set it on the rosemary, fat side up. Roast for 30 minutes, until browned. Reduce the oven temperature to 275° and roast for 40 minutes longer, until an instant-read thermometer inserted in the center registers about 65°. Remove from the oven and let stand for 30 minutes. Return the roast to the oven and roast until an instant-read thermometer inserted in the center registers 125°, 40 minutes to 1 hour. Remove from the oven and let rest for 30 minutes.