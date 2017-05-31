Prime Rib with Sour Cherry Conserva, Truffle and Chocolate 
Bobby Fisher
Active Time
1 HR 15 MIN
Total Time
5 HR 15 MIN
Yield
Serves : 12 to 14 
Angie Mar
July 2017

F&W Best New Chef 2017 Angie Mar, of NYC’s The Beatrice Inn, is a master with meat, like this enormous, decadent and completely fabulous dry-aged beef rib roast. Mar’s trick is to take the meat out of the oven for 30 minutes during its overall cooking time, which creates evenly cooked and perfectly juicy meat thoughout the roast. Slideshow: More Prime Rib Recipes

Ingredients

  • One 14-pound 50-day  dry-aged prime rib roast,  rib bones frenched  (see Note) 
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper 
  • 2 bunches of long rosemary sprigs 
  • 1 pound sour cherries, pitted 
  • 1/2 cup sugar 
  • Softened beurre de baratte or other European-style butter, finely grated bitter chocolate (80%) and shaved summer  truffle, such as Périgord, for serving 

How to Make It

Step 1    

Put the prime rib roast on a large rimmed baking sheet and generously season all over with salt. Refrigerate uncovered overnight. Let the roast stand at room temperature for 2 hours before cooking. 

Step 2    

Preheat the oven to 475°. Set a rack in a large roasting pan and lay the rosemary sprigs across the rack. Season the roast all over with salt and set  it on the rosemary, fat side up. Roast for 30 minutes, until browned. Reduce the oven temperature to 275° and roast for 40 minutes longer, until an instant-read thermometer inserted in the center registers about 65°. Remove from the oven and let stand for 30 minutes. Return the roast to the oven and roast until an instant-read thermometer inserted  in the center registers 125°,  40 minutes to 1 hour. Remove  from the oven and let rest for 30 minutes.  

Step 3    

Meanwhile, in a large saucepan, combine the cherries with the sugar and a pinch of salt and cook over moderately high heat, stirring occasionally, until the cherries start to break down and are coated in syrup, about 15 minutes. Season with salt and pepper. Keep warm over very low heat.  

Step 4    

Transfer the roast to a very large carving board. Carve between the bones. Spread  the steaks with some softened butter and top with the warm cherry conserva, finely  grated chocolate and shaved truffle. Serve.

Notes

The 50-day dry-aged  rib roast is available at select butcher shops and from lafrieda.com. 

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up