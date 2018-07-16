Prickly Pear Paletas

Prickly pears, the fruit that grows on cactus plants, are a common ingredient in Mexican cuisine. The fruit yields a bright pink juice that lends its color to Justin Chapple’s fun, summery ice pops. To prepare, use a paring knife to scrape off thorns. Then cut off the ends of the fruit and score it lengthwise. Slip your thumb under the skin and peel the fruit, discarding peel and thorns.