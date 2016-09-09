Pretzel Hot Dogs

How to Make It

Step 1 In a small saucepan, warm the milk over moderately low heat until an instant-read thermometer inserted in the milk registers 110°. In a small bowl, whisk the milk with the yeast and 1 teaspoon of the sugar; let stand until foamy, about 10 minutes.

Step 2 Lightly oil a large bowl. In another large bowl, whisk the 2 1/2 cups of flour with the salt and remaining 2 teaspoons of sugar. Stir in the 2 tablespoons of melted butter and the yeast mixture and mix until a dough forms. Turn out the dough onto a lightly floured work surface and knead until smooth, about 5 minutes. Transfer the dough to the oiled bowl, cover with plastic wrap and let stand at room temperature until doubled in size, about 1 hour.

Step 3 Preheat the oven to 375°. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. In a shallow dish, whisk the baking soda into 1 cup of hot water until dissolved.